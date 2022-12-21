ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzly Flats, CA

ABC10

Placer County Water Agency files lawsuit against PG&E for damages in Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Water Agency has filed a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) for damages related to the Mosquito Fire. The lawsuit alleges the Mosquito Fire damaged electricity transmission infrastructure and paused energy production along the Middle Fork American River Project. The water agency says in the lawsuit that the fire caused it to lose tens of millions of dollars in power sales, but the total amount of compensation for damages is undetermined.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 killed in Rio Linda house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person dead and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home including an infant.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sierra Nevada snow season off to best start in decade

State water officials say the Sierra Nevada is experiencing its snowiest start to the winter season in a decade, thanks to a handful of storms that dropped several feet of snow. November rains helped saturate the soils and primed them for runoff in the future, and early December flurries gave...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Holidays 2022: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas weekend approaching, shoppers are preparing for last minute grocery rounds for Christmas dinner. This year, some larger chain stores such as Walmart and Target more will be closed on Christmas Day with limited hours on Christmas Eve. However, if you're local to the Sacramento region, here are a few options for grocery stores that will be open on Christmas Eve in the Northern California area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Video shows California valley fog from space

(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Placer County

(KTXL) — A skunk found in a Placer County backyard tested positive for rabies, according to Placer County officials. The county said that no people were exposed to the rabid skunk, however, residents should be mindful of wild animals. “While in this case thankfully no people were exposed, it is a good opportunity to remind […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento sheriff settles suit over immigrant transfers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Immigrant advocates have settled a lawsuit against Sacramento County that accused the sheriff's department of illegally turning over arrested immigrants to federal deportation authorities. A settlement was reached this month between a Sacramento resident and two nonprofit groups and the sheriff's department, the American Civil Liberties...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

U.S. Attorney: Placerville operated dog breeding business for dogfighting

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A Placerville man pleaded guilty to possessing dogs for use in animal fighting, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. Carlos Villasenor, 40, was accused of running a dog breeding business, where he bred dogs from desirable dogfighting bloodlines. Authorities said he took the dogs between California and Mexico for dog fighting, trained the dogs for fighting on his property and sold the dogs to buyers.
PLACERVILLE, CA
thenevadaindependent.com

A cry for bold solutions: 'Don't visit Tahoe'

To the resounding shock and horror of tourism officials, major international tourism guide Fodor's recently listed Lake Tahoe as one of the top 10 places in the entire world NOT to visit. Tahoe residents - long ignored witnesses to the degradation of the Jewel of the Sierra at the mercy of unfettered tourism - simply nodded their heads. Trash, dusty air, slimy beaches and rocks from polluted runoff… the list goes on and on. And no one really wants to drive to Tahoe to get stuck in what has become Sacramento-like traffic. Without solutions, we are all losers, the lake included.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ABC10

Local Muslim group feeds the homeless every Dec. 24

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeding the unhoused community on Christmas Eve is an annual tradition for several dozen members of the local Muslim community, who come out to Sacramento Loaves & Fishes to prepare and serve a holiday meal. 21-year-old Cal Poly student Sana Iqbal wouldn't normally be up at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two suspects caught in Woodland Bel Air fire and robbery

(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man and a Rio Linda man were arrested in connection to a robbery involving arson in Woodland on Oct. 27, according to the Woodland Police Department. On Oct. 27, Sean Larsen, 45, of Rio Linda and David Nelson, 34, of Citrus Heights enter a Bel Air in Woodland, along with […]
WOODLAND, CA
