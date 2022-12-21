Read full article on original website
Placer County Water Agency files lawsuit against PG&E for damages in Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Water Agency has filed a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) for damages related to the Mosquito Fire. The lawsuit alleges the Mosquito Fire damaged electricity transmission infrastructure and paused energy production along the Middle Fork American River Project. The water agency says in the lawsuit that the fire caused it to lose tens of millions of dollars in power sales, but the total amount of compensation for damages is undetermined.
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
Signed, sealed and not always delivered: Ione residents complain about town post office service
IONE, Calif. — Amid the quaint, holiday décor lining main street in the small, Amador County city of Ione, its U.S. Post Office is enveloped in anger with some of its longtime customers. "It's extremely frustrating. We count on it as a form of communication. We have important...
West Sacramento faces community opposition over Tower Bridge Gateway renaming | To the Point
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento City Council approved renaming the Tower Bridge Gateway last month after the city’s former mayor, Christopher Cabaldon. Cabaldon was the city's first elected mayor who served just over two decades on the city council before losing re-election to current mayor Martha Guerrero back in 2020.
1 killed in Rio Linda house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person dead and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home including an infant.
KTVU FOX 2
Sierra Nevada snow season off to best start in decade
State water officials say the Sierra Nevada is experiencing its snowiest start to the winter season in a decade, thanks to a handful of storms that dropped several feet of snow. November rains helped saturate the soils and primed them for runoff in the future, and early December flurries gave...
ISS video shows Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and dense fog during Northern California flyover
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While passing over Northern California on Wednesday morning, the International Space Station was able to capture images of Lake Tahoe, Folsom Lake and the dense fog that is impacting a majority of California’s Central Valley. Video the ISS took showed Lake Tahoe and Folsom Lake in the same image, showing their […]
'I have zero regrets, nothing but thanks' | CHP Commissioner Amanda ray on her retirement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In November 2020, race battles were being fought outside the State Capitol and Governor Gavin Newsom had just sworn in the first Black woman to lead the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation, the California Highway Patrol. Just a few years later, Commissioner Amanda Ray announced her retirement.
Holidays 2022: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas weekend approaching, shoppers are preparing for last minute grocery rounds for Christmas dinner. This year, some larger chain stores such as Walmart and Target more will be closed on Christmas Day with limited hours on Christmas Eve. However, if you're local to the Sacramento region, here are a few options for grocery stores that will be open on Christmas Eve in the Northern California area.
Video shows California valley fog from space
(KTXL) — A blanket of fog and low clouds covered the interior of California Wednesday morning from Sacramento to Bakersfield and the National Weather Service caught a view of it from space. The NWS Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) captured a time-lapse of Wednesday morning’s fog from 8:46 a.m. to 12:06 p.m. The video illustrates […]
Large earthquake not likely for Sacramento area, but damage is possible | Expert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County, one question lingering in people's minds is whether it could happen in Sacramento. Tuesday's earthquake hit along the coast of Northern California, roughly 5 1/2 hours away from Sacramento. For those wondering whether it could happen in...
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Placer County
(KTXL) — A skunk found in a Placer County backyard tested positive for rabies, according to Placer County officials. The county said that no people were exposed to the rabid skunk, however, residents should be mindful of wild animals. “While in this case thankfully no people were exposed, it is a good opportunity to remind […]
Sacramento sheriff settles suit over immigrant transfers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Immigrant advocates have settled a lawsuit against Sacramento County that accused the sheriff's department of illegally turning over arrested immigrants to federal deportation authorities. A settlement was reached this month between a Sacramento resident and two nonprofit groups and the sheriff's department, the American Civil Liberties...
U.S. Attorney: Placerville operated dog breeding business for dogfighting
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A Placerville man pleaded guilty to possessing dogs for use in animal fighting, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert. Carlos Villasenor, 40, was accused of running a dog breeding business, where he bred dogs from desirable dogfighting bloodlines. Authorities said he took the dogs between California and Mexico for dog fighting, trained the dogs for fighting on his property and sold the dogs to buyers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amazon launches Prime Air drone delivery service in California. Here’s where
Amazon has begun using drones to deliver packages, with a small town in California’s Central Valley representing one of the first two locations covered by the e-commerce giant’s new Prime Air home-delivery service. Lockeford, a town of about 3,600 people in San Joaquin County that is about 10...
thenevadaindependent.com
A cry for bold solutions: 'Don't visit Tahoe'
To the resounding shock and horror of tourism officials, major international tourism guide Fodor's recently listed Lake Tahoe as one of the top 10 places in the entire world NOT to visit. Tahoe residents - long ignored witnesses to the degradation of the Jewel of the Sierra at the mercy of unfettered tourism - simply nodded their heads. Trash, dusty air, slimy beaches and rocks from polluted runoff… the list goes on and on. And no one really wants to drive to Tahoe to get stuck in what has become Sacramento-like traffic. Without solutions, we are all losers, the lake included.
KCRA.com
Sacramento area businesses swamped with orders of tamales for Christmas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Christmas countdown for tamales is on, but by this close to the holiday, they could be hard to get. On Wednesday, Elk Grove resident Yvonne Ortega visited a Mexican supermarket on Franklin Boulevard in south Sacramento to pick up the dough she'll need to make her own tamales.
Local Muslim group feeds the homeless every Dec. 24
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Feeding the unhoused community on Christmas Eve is an annual tradition for several dozen members of the local Muslim community, who come out to Sacramento Loaves & Fishes to prepare and serve a holiday meal. 21-year-old Cal Poly student Sana Iqbal wouldn't normally be up at...
Two suspects caught in Woodland Bel Air fire and robbery
(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man and a Rio Linda man were arrested in connection to a robbery involving arson in Woodland on Oct. 27, according to the Woodland Police Department. On Oct. 27, Sean Larsen, 45, of Rio Linda and David Nelson, 34, of Citrus Heights enter a Bel Air in Woodland, along with […]
goldrushcam.com
El Dorado County Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing 27 Dogs For Use in Dog Fighting – Sold Dogs to Buyers Primarily Outside California
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Carlos Villasenor, 40, of Placerville, pleaded guilty today to possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. announced. According to court documents, Villasenor operated a dog breeding business in which he bred dogs from a...
