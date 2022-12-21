ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KBTX.com

Over 80 meals distributed during I Heart Bryan’s Turkey 911

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement agencies in the Bryan area got a chance to spend some time with community members and distribute some delicious food for I Heart Bryan’s Turkey 9-1-1. Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and other volunteers handed out over 80 Christmas meals to families in Bryan and College Station.
BRYAN, TX
KCEN

Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays

CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Non-profit provides more free bicycles after initial giveaway

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A bicycle giveaway put on by the non-profit Men Making Moves earlier this month was so popular there weren’t enough bikes for the kids who showed up. The initial giveaway on December 10th saw 300 bicycles given to kids in the community, but another 250 kids went home empty-handed.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley recording artist gives out toys to area kids

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Savaun “Lil Say” Young always makes sure he gives back to the community on his mother’s birthday. He continues his tradition with his 4th annual “Stephanie’s Son Toy Drive.”. Young started handing out toys Friday morning at The Boys & Girls...
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Kemp-Carver Elementary gets festive with annual door decorating contest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp-Carver Elementary students and teachers got creative with gingerbread architecture for their annual door decorating contest. The festive creations were in celebration of Bryan ISD’s Build project. The district partnered with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity to build a new home for the Quintero-Mendez family.
BRYAN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center

The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Sparrow Lane shares bestsellers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season for gift shopping, so The Three took a trip down to Sparrow Lane to find out what their bestsellers are. Sales Associate Haley Thurman says Sparrow Lane has an array of under-the-tree gifts and stocking-stuffers to offer. According to Thurman, the store...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Turkey 911: I Heart Bryan, law enforcement officers to deliver holiday meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -I Heart Bryan has a goal of providing families with a warm, holiday meal this Christmas Eve as part of their Turkey 911 initiative. “Our goal is to bring our community closer together to see where there’s the gaps and where things are a little broken and seal those gaps and bring us together,” I Heart Bryan CEO Fabi Payton said. “The idea with Turkey 911 is how do we get the people to help the people and then use that as an avenue to rewrite the narrative on law enforcement coming to neighborhoods for the wrong reasons. We know times are tough every year. Those that have a little bit more to give can bless those that have a little bit less, and that’s what we do.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Get ready for the Burleson County Ag Breakfast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s one month until the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Ag Breakfast, where locals can break bread with some of the top producers in the community. John Grange the County Extension Agent says this is the Chamber’s 10th Ag Breakfast, and they do it each...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Ring in the new year with activities at Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still searching for New Year’s Eve plans, look no further than the fun activities planned all day and night long at Lake Walk in Bryan. Start your New Year’s Eve off as a family with Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve at the Lake Walk Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy free admission to The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley with a fireworks making pop-up. Then, head on out to the Pavilion for additional entertainment including food trucks, music, and an extra-special confetti ball toss at noon.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU

Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Hullabaloo Diner set to hit the big screen next year. Behind-the-scenes photos of filming. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup. Updated: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM UTC. Brazos County Medical Examiners...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station to celebrate MLK Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station, especially The Lincoln Recreation Center, is already planning the ways you can come out and celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month. Recreation Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson says the center has planned several activities and events for January,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Stores making it easy to shop for last minute Christmas gifts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Residents continue to hustle to get any last-minute items they will need for Christmas. Grocery stores like H-E-B and retail businesses like Post Oak Mall saw an increase in customers on Friday. Mike Newkham, General Manager at H-E-B Towerpoint says that his team is trying to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy