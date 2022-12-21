Read full article on original website
Over 80 meals distributed during I Heart Bryan’s Turkey 911
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement agencies in the Bryan area got a chance to spend some time with community members and distribute some delicious food for I Heart Bryan’s Turkey 9-1-1. Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and other volunteers handed out over 80 Christmas meals to families in Bryan and College Station.
Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays
CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
Non-profit provides more free bicycles after initial giveaway
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A bicycle giveaway put on by the non-profit Men Making Moves earlier this month was so popular there weren’t enough bikes for the kids who showed up. The initial giveaway on December 10th saw 300 bicycles given to kids in the community, but another 250 kids went home empty-handed.
Brazos Valley recording artist gives out toys to area kids
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Savaun “Lil Say” Young always makes sure he gives back to the community on his mother’s birthday. He continues his tradition with his 4th annual “Stephanie’s Son Toy Drive.”. Young started handing out toys Friday morning at The Boys & Girls...
Kemp-Carver Elementary gets festive with annual door decorating contest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp-Carver Elementary students and teachers got creative with gingerbread architecture for their annual door decorating contest. The festive creations were in celebration of Bryan ISD’s Build project. The district partnered with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity to build a new home for the Quintero-Mendez family.
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
Sparrow Lane shares bestsellers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - ‘Tis the season for gift shopping, so The Three took a trip down to Sparrow Lane to find out what their bestsellers are. Sales Associate Haley Thurman says Sparrow Lane has an array of under-the-tree gifts and stocking-stuffers to offer. According to Thurman, the store...
Treat of the Day: Still Creek Ranch kids buy gifts for Tiny Hope Village residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Kids of Still Creek Ranch wanted to make sure the first four residents of Tiny Hope Village have some holiday cheer. Tiny Hope Village is a permanent housing village to support people who have been homeless in the area. The kids of Still Creek Ranch bought Christmas...
Warming shelter in Temple opens for the long haul with homeless population at greater risk in freezing temperatures
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This cold snap is putting an already vulnerable population at an even greater risk and local organizations are providing every resource possible to those without a home. “They don’t have the privilege of really preparing like a lot of us do,” says Casey Mooney at Feed...
Turkey 911: I Heart Bryan, law enforcement officers to deliver holiday meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -I Heart Bryan has a goal of providing families with a warm, holiday meal this Christmas Eve as part of their Turkey 911 initiative. “Our goal is to bring our community closer together to see where there’s the gaps and where things are a little broken and seal those gaps and bring us together,” I Heart Bryan CEO Fabi Payton said. “The idea with Turkey 911 is how do we get the people to help the people and then use that as an avenue to rewrite the narrative on law enforcement coming to neighborhoods for the wrong reasons. We know times are tough every year. Those that have a little bit more to give can bless those that have a little bit less, and that’s what we do.”
Get ready for the Burleson County Ag Breakfast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s one month until the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce Ag Breakfast, where locals can break bread with some of the top producers in the community. John Grange the County Extension Agent says this is the Chamber’s 10th Ag Breakfast, and they do it each...
Two Temple non-profits helping homeless community ahead of freezing temps
TEMPLE, Texas — As an Arctic front approaches Central Texas, expected to make temperatures feel like they're in the single-digits this week, two non-profit organizations in Temple decided to help each other feed and house those suffering from homelessness in the community. Impact Church and Feed My Sheep have...
Ring in the new year with activities at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still searching for New Year’s Eve plans, look no further than the fun activities planned all day and night long at Lake Walk in Bryan. Start your New Year’s Eve off as a family with Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve at the Lake Walk Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy free admission to The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley with a fireworks making pop-up. Then, head on out to the Pavilion for additional entertainment including food trucks, music, and an extra-special confetti ball toss at noon.
From the Ground Up: Appreciating agriculture during the holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s easy for most of us to take agricultural producers for granted. During the holiday season, it’s important to realize how much agriculture has to do with the way we celebrate. Brazos County Rancher Bobby Kurten says our favorite holiday traditions wouldn’t be the...
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
A&M United Methodist Church holds Christmas Eve services after fire burns sanctuary
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M United Methodist Church held several Christmas services Saturday. Worships began at 3 p.m. with a family service followed by contemporary and traditional services. After an electrical fire took place in the church’s sanctuary they had to move the services to another part of their...
College Station to celebrate MLK Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station, especially The Lincoln Recreation Center, is already planning the ways you can come out and celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month. Recreation Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson says the center has planned several activities and events for January,...
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
Stores making it easy to shop for last minute Christmas gifts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Residents continue to hustle to get any last-minute items they will need for Christmas. Grocery stores like H-E-B and retail businesses like Post Oak Mall saw an increase in customers on Friday. Mike Newkham, General Manager at H-E-B Towerpoint says that his team is trying to...
Climate experts: Waco likely to see normal spring after La Niña peters out
Waco this week saw its lowest December temperature in 32 years as an arctic front bore down on the United States, with the thermometer falling to 11 degrees early Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But do not get used to it. Temperatures are forecast to gradually warm to...
