Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Santa stops by Open Door Mission to drop off gifts for families

OMAHA, Neb. — It is the day before Christmas, and families at the Open Door Mission got a special visit from Santa himself on Saturday and received hundreds of donated gifts from the community. This weekend brings more than gifts and decorations for families living at ODM's Lydia house....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Made New Makerspace giving laptops to low-income metro kids

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha organization is giving back just in time for the holidays. The nonprofit Made New Makerspace is putting laptops in the hands of dozens of families. Each computer is donated from area businesses, cleaned and then refurbished. Organizers said it creates much-needed access for low-income...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman known for giving back wins free car for Christmas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a special surprise for 71-year-old Marilyn Wylie of Lincoln after her daughter nominated her to be gifted a free car for Christmas. On Friday, she got her brand new set of wheels, one that can now help her get to essential healthcare appointments without worry.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Church pays off student lunch debt after Seward cafeteria controversy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Less than one week after a Seward student’s meal was thrown in the trash, a local church got involved in a big way. Mercy City Church, which has locations in Lincoln and Seward, donated money to pay off every negative lunch balance in the Seward school district.
SEWARD, NE
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska doctor advises moderation to avoid holiday heart trouble

For many people, the holiday season is a blend of fun and frenzy. But the added stress of preparations, travel and family gatherings, the indulgent meals and increased alcohol consumption — as well as cold weather and respiratory viruses — can take a toll on the heart. Research...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

New Nebraska workforce training program helps mother of two

LINCOLN, Neb. — A new workforce development program provided an early Christmas present for a single mother of two in Omaha. Laura Croswell said the gift is confidence and self-reliance that could have a generational impact. "My life will never be the same," Croswell said. "I'm a single mom...
OMAHA, NE

