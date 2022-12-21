Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Santa stops by Open Door Mission to drop off gifts for families
OMAHA, Neb. — It is the day before Christmas, and families at the Open Door Mission got a special visit from Santa himself on Saturday and received hundreds of donated gifts from the community. This weekend brings more than gifts and decorations for families living at ODM's Lydia house....
KETV.com
Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
KETV.com
Made New Makerspace giving laptops to low-income metro kids
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha organization is giving back just in time for the holidays. The nonprofit Made New Makerspace is putting laptops in the hands of dozens of families. Each computer is donated from area businesses, cleaned and then refurbished. Organizers said it creates much-needed access for low-income...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman known for giving back wins free car for Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a special surprise for 71-year-old Marilyn Wylie of Lincoln after her daughter nominated her to be gifted a free car for Christmas. On Friday, she got her brand new set of wheels, one that can now help her get to essential healthcare appointments without worry.
KETV.com
Owner of Nettie's, longtime Bellevue restaurant calls fire 'life-changing'
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Nettie's Fine Mexican Food, a Bellevue and Omaha staple for many years, burned down Friday night. The building is a total loss. On Saturday, Mike Boyles, one of the owners of the restaurant, shared his thoughts and feelings with KETV Newswatch7 following the loss of the restaurant.
KETV.com
'Acts of kindness': Celebrating Hanukkah and unlikely friendship in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Those who loved her best remember Yu Sun as a woman with a colorful sense of humor. "She's a really tough lady; she don't say no to anything, she don't accept no," Marian Liu, Yu Sun’s daughter, said. When Yu Sun arrived at the Rose...
KETV.com
Making the holiday season 'merry': Local health expert shares tips to watch your mental health
OMAHA, Neb. — Mental health experts say it's a happy time of the year for many, but it can be filled with anxiety and depression. Jen Sparrock, with Psychiatric Emergency Services at Nebraska Medicine, said that the added activities like gift-giving could cause an extra layer of stress, especially when finances are already an issue.
Omaha family moves into hotel after Legacy Crossing Apartments condemned
Days before Christmas, Jerrisha Rice, their girlfriend Haven and their 18-month-old son and dog are now packed into a small hotel room after Legacy Crossing Apartments were condemned.
KETV.com
'I'm homeless': Tenants forced into moving out of Legacy Crossing Apartments
OMAHA, Neb. — We're seeing more help for tenants who were forced out of their apartments at Legacy Crossing. City inspectors closed 17 buildings Monday, calling conditions unlivable. A mother is showing us what she experienced there. A tenant says she was in bed with her daughter when she...
Calls for furnace repair in Omaha spike during bitter cold temperatures
While most folks have been staying inside during this bitter cold there are some heading out into the elements to make sure the rest of us stay warm and cozy.
KETV.com
'Hopefully, we can rebuild': Nettie's Mexican restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue and Omaha fire spent three hours battling a blaze at Nettie's Mexican Restaurant Friday night, near 13th and Harrison streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
klkntv.com
Church pays off student lunch debt after Seward cafeteria controversy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Less than one week after a Seward student’s meal was thrown in the trash, a local church got involved in a big way. Mercy City Church, which has locations in Lincoln and Seward, donated money to pay off every negative lunch balance in the Seward school district.
KETV.com
Animal Control officers stay prepared for icy roads, cold temperatures
OMAHA, Neb. — Freezing temperatures can be hazardous to animals and pets the same way it is to humans. Animal Control at the Nebraska Humane Society works hard to protect all animals while also looking out for the officers on the job. "This is going to be the coldest...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska doctor advises moderation to avoid holiday heart trouble
For many people, the holiday season is a blend of fun and frenzy. But the added stress of preparations, travel and family gatherings, the indulgent meals and increased alcohol consumption — as well as cold weather and respiratory viruses — can take a toll on the heart. Research...
WOWT
Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
KETV.com
New Nebraska workforce training program helps mother of two
LINCOLN, Neb. — A new workforce development program provided an early Christmas present for a single mother of two in Omaha. Laura Croswell said the gift is confidence and self-reliance that could have a generational impact. "My life will never be the same," Croswell said. "I'm a single mom...
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry announces that her family is expecting a baby
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 anchor Melissa Fry had exciting news to announce Thursday morning on First News!. The Stolinski family is expecting a baby in July. "We are over the moon excited and feel so blessed," Fry said. Right now, Melissa has three step sons: 20-year-old Gabe,...
KETV.com
'We've been running into a lot': Advice to prevent your pipes from freezing and bursting
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Thursday was a busy day for plumbers and the repair jobs go beyond furnaces. It doesn't take much for your pipes to freeze when temps plunge this low. KETV NewsWatch 7 watched an expert at work and has advice to avoid a costly mess. Outside...
KETV.com
KETV's Julie Cornell and Rob McCartney share special holiday reading of 'The Night Before Christmas'
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7's Julie Cornell and Rob McCartney teamed up for a special reading of a holiday classic. Watch the video above to see their rendition of "The Night Before Christmas."
