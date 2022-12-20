ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

mercedcountytimes.com

Merced welcomes new Chef’Store to town

Residents and local community leaders, including Mayor Matthew Serratto, City Manager Stephanie Dietz, District 5 City Council member Sarah Boyle, Merced City Councilmember celebrated the grand opening of the new Chef’Store in Merced on Friday, Dec. 16. The store — located at 3275 R St. — is the 17th...
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Community comes together for Breakfast with Santa

Local residents came together last Saturday in order to enjoy the holiday festivities offered by First Baptist Church in Merced, as well as support those in need through the efforts of Love Inc. While no guests were turned away, those who could were encouraged to offer a donation of toiletries...
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Elite real estate group hosts grand opening

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties Realty Group hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8. The office is located at 2985 G Street in Merced — a prime spot in central Merced. The remodeling work started back in March, and staff members set up shop in November. Realtor Scott Oliver, who manages the new location, noted that it was finally time to celebrate and officially bring attention to the realty group’s operations in the community.
MERCED, CA
rtands.com

CHSRA Opens Three New Structures

NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

California program pays farmers to fallow fields to preserve water amid drought

With climate change and drought, the state of California is incentivizing not using farmland or fallowing it. The move comes as irrigation in some areas is damaging residential wells.Katie Staack farms 3,500 acres of almonds in Stanislaus County. She is one of the hundreds interested in the newly created LandFlex program."The program is really unique because it's focused on wet water, making sure we have wet water for our communities and aquifers, our ecosystems and farms," Aubrey Bettencourt said.Bettencourt is with the Almond Alliance, a nonprofit trade association, and said it's an idea growing among farmers."It starts by looking at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: Overdoses at the Recovery Center?

Rumors among homeless people are like rumors anywhere else — as often unfounded or overblown as not. Nonetheless, persistent rumors that drug use and overdoses have occurred with increasing frequency at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) in Ceres seemed worth an inquiry, so on December 8 we asked about them via an email to Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes and Supervisor Mani Grewal. As yet, we’ve had no answers. SRC serves residents of Stanislaus County.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
STOCKTON, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Health officials urge restraint in wake of hospital surge

As hospitals throughout California are being inundated by a surge of respiratory illness this fall, local health officials are urging the public to address mild cases at home. Merced County Health Officer Salvador Sandoval said that there have been no reported deaths from respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, in the county so far.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Next of Kin Needed for Oakhurst Man Who Died in Hospital

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
OAKHURST, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Fresno

Motorcyclist Died in Southeast Fresno Traffic Accident. A man in his 30s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022. The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and Jensen Avenue in Southeast Fresno. According to...
FRESNO, CA

