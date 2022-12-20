Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced welcomes new Chef’Store to town
Residents and local community leaders, including Mayor Matthew Serratto, City Manager Stephanie Dietz, District 5 City Council member Sarah Boyle, Merced City Councilmember celebrated the grand opening of the new Chef’Store in Merced on Friday, Dec. 16. The store — located at 3275 R St. — is the 17th...
mercedcountytimes.com
Community comes together for Breakfast with Santa
Local residents came together last Saturday in order to enjoy the holiday festivities offered by First Baptist Church in Merced, as well as support those in need through the efforts of Love Inc. While no guests were turned away, those who could were encouraged to offer a donation of toiletries...
mercedcountytimes.com
Elite real estate group hosts grand opening
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties Realty Group hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8. The office is located at 2985 G Street in Merced — a prime spot in central Merced. The remodeling work started back in March, and staff members set up shop in November. Realtor Scott Oliver, who manages the new location, noted that it was finally time to celebrate and officially bring attention to the realty group’s operations in the community.
KTVU FOX 2
'Weed Nuns' of California are devoted to cannabis but they're not 'ditzy stoner nuns'
MERCED, Calif. - Some nuns living in a remote area near Yosemite National Park are making a name for themselves around the world due to their devotion to cannabis. The self-proclaimed "Sisters of the Valley" are often called "The Weed Nuns." They are a group of feminist healers who grow,...
Madera city leaders, first responders concerned about impact of Madera Community Hospital closure
State leaders are urgently searching for a solution in hopes of saving a Central Valley hospital.
Madera Community Hospital filing for bankruptcy, closing in early January, sources confirm
Madera Community Hospital is set to close in January due to financial issues, sources and employees tell Action News.
rtands.com
CHSRA Opens Three New Structures
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
California program pays farmers to fallow fields to preserve water amid drought
With climate change and drought, the state of California is incentivizing not using farmland or fallowing it. The move comes as irrigation in some areas is damaging residential wells.Katie Staack farms 3,500 acres of almonds in Stanislaus County. She is one of the hundreds interested in the newly created LandFlex program."The program is really unique because it's focused on wet water, making sure we have wet water for our communities and aquifers, our ecosystems and farms," Aubrey Bettencourt said.Bettencourt is with the Almond Alliance, a nonprofit trade association, and said it's an idea growing among farmers."It starts by looking at...
AdWeek
Corin Hoggard Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN After Nearly 18 Years
Corin Hoggard (pictured left) is leaving Fresno ABC owned station KFSN after nearly 18 years. “I don’t know how to say goodbye,” he wrote in Facebook in post about his departure. “I don’t know how to express how much all of you and this place mean to me.”
Homeless: Overdoses at the Recovery Center?
Rumors among homeless people are like rumors anywhere else — as often unfounded or overblown as not. Nonetheless, persistent rumors that drug use and overdoses have occurred with increasing frequency at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) in Ceres seemed worth an inquiry, so on December 8 we asked about them via an email to Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes and Supervisor Mani Grewal. As yet, we’ve had no answers. SRC serves residents of Stanislaus County.
KMPH.com
Video: Porch pirate steals Christmas presents, toys from family in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing multiple packages not only from one home, but several, a neighbor says. He decided to go on a shopping spree around the neighborhood near Clinton and Temperance in southeast Fresno. According to Brandon Marshall, the accused thief stole...
Valley Children's Medical Group victim of nationwide data breach, officials say
A data breach that has impacted more than 2.2 million people around the country has reached Central California.
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
mercedcountytimes.com
Health officials urge restraint in wake of hospital surge
As hospitals throughout California are being inundated by a surge of respiratory illness this fall, local health officials are urging the public to address mild cases at home. Merced County Health Officer Salvador Sandoval said that there have been no reported deaths from respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, in the county so far.
KMJ
Next of Kin Needed for Oakhurst Man Who Died in Hospital
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
californiaglobe.com
Former Californian Eastern District Judge Oliver Wanger Released From Jail Following Domestic Violence Allegations
Former U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of California Oliver Wanger was released on bail on Tuesday over domestic violence allegations following an arrest in Fresno during the weekend. A graduate of USC and UC Berkeley, Wanger served as a Deputy District Attorney of Fresno in the late 60’s...
Two CHP aircraft respond to pursuit from Livermore to Modesto
The California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Air Division was involved in its sixth vehicle pursuit in 48 hours on Friday night. This time, CHP followed a suspect from Livermore all the way to Modesto.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Fresno
Motorcyclist Died in Southeast Fresno Traffic Accident. A man in his 30s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022. The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and Jensen Avenue in Southeast Fresno. According to...
Domestic violence suspect shot by officer in southeast Fresno
A domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by a Fresno police officer early Friday morning.
Comments / 0