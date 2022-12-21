Utes plan on having some fun at the Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There’s nothing like the Rose Bowl.

The history, the tradition, the pageantry — it is unmatched in college football.

“I’m definitely excited,” said linebcker Mo Diabate. “They call it the grandaddy of them all. I grew up watching it, seeing it on January 1st or 2nd. So I’m excited to play my hand in history and play in that historical game.”

But while beating Penn State is foremost on their minds, spending the better part of a week in L.A. is also part of the whole experience.

“I’m from Alabama,” Diabate said. “You don’t get to go to L.A. often, so being in L.A. is going to be fun.”

Hollywood Mo?

“Yes sir,” he said.

“It’s another work week for us as coaches,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “But we want the families and players to have a great time. That’s what it’s all about.”

The highlight of the pregame festivities has to be a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth.

“It’s pretty hard to beat Disneyland,” said quarterback Cam Rising. “Being a part of the parade is awesome. To get the opportunity to be in there back-to-back years is unreal.”

“I can’t lie, me and my family are huge Disney people,” said safety R.J. Hubert. “We can’t wait to go to Disneyland. And I get to bring my wife and my kids, so we’re excited about that.”

This year, Hubert gets to be in the parade.

“That’s awesome,” he said. “I can’t wait to go down Main Street on a float. That will be an amazing experience. I don’t know if I’ll ever get another chance.”

“I’m a huge Star Wars guy,” said wide receiver Jaylon Dixon. So to be able to build a light saber is going to be fun.”

Is Dixon looking to get into a light saber fight with anyone on the team?

“Last year we had a duel with me and Thomas Yassmin,” Dixon said. “So we’ll see if we can get that going. Yoda is a small guy and he was able to get it done.”

But for others, Disneyland isn’t quite their thing.

“I’d rather go to a good amusement park,” running back Micah Bernard said with a laugh. “I’m a big rollercoaster guy.”

“We got one in Orlando, and I hard Cali’s is smaller than ours,” said Florida native Jaylon Glover. “So I’m ready to talk bad about it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.