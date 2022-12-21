ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Some displaces Legacy Crossing residents face bills for rent, repairs

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 12 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

South Omaha advocates say response to PACE investigation is 'unfair'

OMAHA, Neb. — People in South Omaha are defending the reputation of PACE, the nonprofit organization whose building was searched in an ongoing FBIinvestigation. Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer says the community engagement group "may have been used for criminal activity." Advocates say the weight of his words, and the response from the mayor, have been unfair toward the local Latino community.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Cold Wave Sets Record For Power Use

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The effects of widespread and extreme cold have led to new electricity use records and the declaration of several advisories in Southwest Power Pool’s service territory, which includes Nebraska. According to a news release, SPP set a new record for electricity use during the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Girl Gang rebrands to the Ember Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Local Girl Gang officially rebranded to the Ember Society this month. The group rebranded because they wanted a name that captured the group better. “Though the name (Local Girl Gang) was fun and whimsical, we really have grown into different, something bigger, something more warrior like,” said founder Alicia Reisinger.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Who's in charge of Omaha? Festersen acting mayor in winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. — The week before the holidays is usually quiet for Omaha city officials. But Christmas vacations and an FBI search warrant in south Omaha forced responsibility to change hands among three leaders this week. City council president and acting mayor Pete Festersen returned from a planned out-of-state...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Made New Makerspace giving laptops to low-income metro kids

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha organization is giving back just in time for the holidays. The nonprofit Made New Makerspace is putting laptops in the hands of dozens of families. Each computer is donated from area businesses, cleaned and then refurbished. Organizers said it creates much-needed access for low-income...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

New Nebraska workforce training program helps mother of two

LINCOLN, Neb. — A new workforce development program provided an early Christmas present for a single mother of two in Omaha. Laura Croswell said the gift is confidence and self-reliance that could have a generational impact. "My life will never be the same," Croswell said. "I'm a single mom...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Metro-area warming shelters provide lifeline for homeless Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — Volunteers in the Omaha metro area on Thursday were trying to protect people experiencing homelessness from the harsh weather conditions. While the arctic air had most of us turning up the heat all day, for people like [Stephven] Stuenzi, who is homeless, staying warm was a matter of survival.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Some residents of condemned Omaha apartment complex unsure of next steps

OMAHA — U-Hauls zipped through the snow-packed parking lots of the Legacy Crossing apartments Tuesday afternoon. Tenants rushed to move out of the complex, which city officials condemned Monday because of fire, safety and health violations. Issues included mold-covered ceilings and floorboards, sewage backed up in sinks and broken...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists

LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that […] The post New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Residents at Omaha apartment complex forced to relocate Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Residents at an Omaha apartment complex were notified Monday morning that they were being relocated, according to the city. The city of Omaha said Legacy Crossing has widespread and severe fire and housing code violations. Mayor Jean Stothert, fire Chief Dan Olsen, planning Director Dave Fanslau,...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Arrest made in Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the homicide that police responded to early Friday morning near South 20th and Washington in Lincoln. Karsen Rezac, 23 was arrested at 9:43 a.m. without incident, according to a release from the Police Department. He...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton resigns

Former Lincoln state Sen. Tony Fulton is resigning his position leading the state's Department of Revenue. Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked Fulton for his six years of service as the state's tax commissioner in a news release. Prior to his appointment, Fulton, 50, ran a small business and was a state...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Keep cold cars going and maybe avoid towing in the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re from the Midwest. You have good tires and know to warm up your car before heading out. But this isn’t your ordinary metro weather. Roger Kreikemeier’s been answering calls to get conked out cars going, or towing them to safety, for 12 years as owner of 3B’s Towing in Omaha. He’s never seen anything quite like this week’s three days of dangerous wind chill.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy