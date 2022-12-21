Read full article on original website
Columbia PD offers warmth during Friday giveaway
COLUMBIA Miss. (WDAM) - Freezing temperatures did not stop the Columbia Police Department from gifting city residents hot meals and cool toys Saturday. The department partnered with the local Walmart to continue a tradition of lending a hand to a community in need. “When it gets especially cold weather, we’ll...
Firefighter offers tips for facing the cold
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Eve on Christmas Eve, fire departments are on standby, around the clock, in case of an emergency. With temperatures below freezing in the Pine Belt, many families look for ways to keep warm. Adam Files is a Hattiesburg firefighter and he offers some advice to...
Police investigating mysterious shooting in Laurel, Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened earlier this week. While there are few details available at this time, it was reported that a man was discovered with a gunshot wound and sent to the South Central Reginal Medical Center for treatment on Monday night. His condition is not known at this time.
Officers: Gang members arrested after attempting to rob, shoot Mississippi pastor, evade officers in high-speed chase
Mississippi law enforcement officers say they have arrested two gang members after suspects tried to rob a pastor, steal his truck, and then attempted to evade officers in a high-speed chase. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Summit-Holmesville Road for an attempted...
Hattiesburg man killed in 1-vehicle accident Friday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man died Friday afternoon when the Ford F-150 he was driving veered off the roadway, rolling into a patch of woods where it caught fire. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth identified the driver Saturday as Joe Clayton, 51. According to the Jones...
4-vehicle accident sent 2 to the hospital with moderate injuries
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A four-vehicle, chain-reaction accident in the Shady Grove community of Jones County sent two to the hospital late Saturday afternoon with moderate injuries. The accident shut down the highway for more than 80 minutes Saturday, from Watermill Road to Old Highway 15, near Shady Grove...
Fieldhouse for the Homeless helping more people due to freezing temperatures
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Fieldhouse for the Homeless has seen a big increase in people seeking shelter from the cold weather. Shelter founder/co-director Cynthia Young said the number of folks needing a warm place to stay tripled over a 48-hour period, from about 50 a day to more than 150.
3 Pine Belt water associations under ‘boil-water’ notices
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,500 customers in the Pine Belt were notified Saturday that they would need to boil water. Three, separate water associations issued notices, including two which said the issue was “system wide.”. The Glendale Utility District said the recent “inclement weather” had led...
Columbia PD looking to help those in need with food, shelter
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Colder temperatures are coming and a local, first-response team is looking to help the neediest people. The Columbia Police Department is hoping to bring in multiple homeless people this weekend, providing them shelter from the frigid temperatures. “As we’re patrolling at night, we’ll notice people laying...
A look forward to Midnight on Front Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration is back for another year. But “Midnight on Front Street” will have a few changes. First off, for the young ones who may not stay awake until midnight, there will be a children’s’ balloon pop in the Pocket Museum at 8 p.m.
Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
Home sustains severe damage in Saturday afternoon fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in the Calhoun community in Jones County was severely damaged in a fire shortly after lunchtime Saturday. According to the Jones County Fire Council, volunteer fire departments from Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso and Hebron responded to a call about noon Saturday to a report of smoke and fire at 67 Cactus Drive.
Hattiesburg Salvation Army closing out 2022 ‘Red Kettle’ campaign
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Salvation Army is wrapping up its 2022 red kettle fundraising campaign. Salvation Army bell ringers were out across the Hub City on Friday, hoping to get a few extra donations from holiday shoppers. So far, the organization has raised more than $75,000 during the...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. addresses jail overcrowding allegations
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Allegations of overcrowding in the Jones County Adult Detention Center have inmates’ families concerned. But Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin says overcrowding is the new normal. “The overcrowding in the jail here in Jones County is going to be normal because we are a...
Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County. Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals. The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats...
Santa catches a ride in annual North Forrest VFD Christmas parade
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Santa Claus left the North Pole briefly on Saturday to take part in an annual Christmas event in Forrest County. Old Saint Nick ditched his trusty sleigh for a fire truck to deliver candy and other goodies to residents in the Glendale community. It was...
This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.
One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
Hotel rooms snared to get people out of the cold
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are thousands in Mississippi without a home, and with freezing temperatures just hours away, the homeless population is set to experience some long, cold nights. That is why the Bridge to Hope in Jones County is lending a hand this holiday season, raising enough...
Hattiesburg Salvation Army goes on neighborhood drive to hand out hot chocolate, warm clothing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The folks with the Hattiesburg Salvation Army hit the streets around their headquarters Saturday along U.S. 49, to deliver hot chocolate and warm wishes to their neighbors. “We just wanted to spread a little bit of hope and Christmas joy and just remind people that there’s...
