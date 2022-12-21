Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Child shot in Kansas City, police investigating circumstances
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A child under the age of five was rushed to the hospital after being shot, police say. Kansas City police were dispatched on a shooting call to the area of the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday. When...
Video shows KC murder suspect, victim arguing before gunshots
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the Dec. 14, fatal shooting of Curtis Henderson in the 3600 block of Jefferson Street in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Francisco J. Enriquez, 51, faces Murder 2nd Degree, two Unlawful...
Driver dies in Grandview Triangle crash
Kansas City police say an SUV driver died early Friday morning while trying to exit from eastbound I-435 to southbound I-49.
Police ID teen victim in fatal Kansas shooting
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 18-year-old Amir Terry of Missouri, according to a statement from police. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec, 18, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
KCTV 5
One person dead, 2 injured in Wednesday evening Independence car crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Independence Police Department, a Chrysler was leaving the Walgreens parking lot in the area of US Highway 24 and Susquehanna Ridge just after 6:15 p.m. when it was struck by an eastbound Jeep in the middle turn lane.
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
KMBC.com
Independence, Missouri police investigating two separate, fatal crashes along US 24 Hwy Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is investigating two different fatal crashes along the same stretch of highway Wednesday. Police said officers were first called to U.S. 24 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard to investigate a single-vehicle crash. Officers said a Lexus was traveling westbound on 24...
KMBC.com
Person dies after apartment complex shooting in northern Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting at an apartment complex north of the river Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 8000 block of North Denver Avenue to investigate a shooting just after 3 p.m. When police arrived,...
KCTV 5
Woman killed after being ejected from car on ramp at Grandview Triangle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman died early Friday morning after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash on a ramp at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, MO. Emergency crews responded at 3:34 a.m. to the ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to southbound I-49 in response to a crash. A purple Nissan Murano took a curve in the road, hit the Jersey barrier, then left the right side of the road, overturning and rolling several times, according to a report released by the Kansas City Police Department.
1 killed in wreck at I-435 EB exit ramp to SB I-49 in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was killed in a wreck around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, in the Three Trails Crossing area.
KCTV 5
Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KMBC.com
1 person killed after crashing a vehicle upside down into icy Brush Creek in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Thursday after a vehicle landed upside down in an icy Brush Creek. Fire crews and police were called out a 2:20 p.m. on a water rescue call at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Paseo Boulevard in Kansas City for a vehicle in Brush Creek.
mykdkd.com
Search Warrant Served On Roush Road
On 12-22-22, at approximately 3:15 pm Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill. Just after noon, a Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property. Sheriff Weber activated the Disaster Emergency Response Team, as well as the Criminal Apprehension Units to assist in the operation.
republic-online.com
Two arrests made in Osawatomie after stolen autos recovered
OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested two Olathe residents on Monday, Dec. 19, at Casey’s General Store after two stolen automobiles were recovered. Officers were first alerted to the presence of a suspicious vehicle at the store, located at 503 E. Main St. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in a previous case in which a man driving the vehicle used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items from the store, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
KMBC.com
Sheriff’s office removes 30 dogs left in the freezing cold at a Cass County property
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has taken action to rescue 30 dogs from dangerously cold temperatures. On Thursday afternoon, deputies executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill. KMBC 9 Investigates has been looking into the living conditions of the property...
Victim dies from injuries following afternoon Northland shooting
Kansas City police responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. near NE 83rd Terrace and N Denver Avenue in the area of 152 Highway.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Ward Parkway Center, no injuries reported
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at Ward Parkway Center on Tuesday evening. There were no reports of injuries, according to the KCPD. Ward Parkway Center is located at 8600 Ward Parkway. That’s south of W. 85th Street, and...
KCTV 5
One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a minivan went down an embankment and crashed into icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived at the scene near...
Fire damages Gardner house overnight
A Gardner family is looking for a place to stay after fire heavily damaged their home near West 185th Street and Hickory.
kcur.org
Kansas City police chief says she didn't know her husband supported detective convicted of 2019 killing
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Friday that she didn’t know that her husband, who is a captain in the department, had written a letter of support for Eric DeValkenaere, the former Kansas City police detective convicted in the 2019 killing of a Black man. Graves, who was...
