Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mercedcountytimes.com
Community comes together for Breakfast with Santa
Local residents came together last Saturday in order to enjoy the holiday festivities offered by First Baptist Church in Merced, as well as support those in need through the efforts of Love Inc. While no guests were turned away, those who could were encouraged to offer a donation of toiletries...
Hundreds of toys donated to Fresno families just in time for Christmas
Each year, hundreds of families in need line up at the Mosqueda Center in Southeast Fresno for the annual local toy drive.
mercedcountytimes.com
Santa holds workshop at Applegate Park Zoo
The City of Merced’s Parks and Community Services department held their annual Santa’s workshop at Applegate Park Zoo last Friday, Dec. 16. Families flocked to the zoo to enjoy an evening of pajamas, hot cocoa, Christmas crafts, and a chance to meet Santa. There were multiple craft stations...
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced welcomes new Chef’Store to town
Residents and local community leaders, including Mayor Matthew Serratto, City Manager Stephanie Dietz, District 5 City Council member Sarah Boyle, Merced City Councilmember celebrated the grand opening of the new Chef’Store in Merced on Friday, Dec. 16. The store — located at 3275 R St. — is the 17th...
westsideconnect.com
Newman police take youngsters on dream shopping trip
Two young Newman residents got a chance to make their Christmas wishes come true when they were chosen to participate in the Newman Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program. The Shop with a Cop program gives a youngster $500 and partners them with a police officer for a...
KTVU FOX 2
'Weed Nuns' of California are devoted to cannabis but they're not 'ditzy stoner nuns'
MERCED, Calif. - Some nuns living in a remote area near Yosemite National Park are making a name for themselves around the world due to their devotion to cannabis. The self-proclaimed "Sisters of the Valley" are often called "The Weed Nuns." They are a group of feminist healers who grow,...
mercedcountytimes.com
GV Health breaks ground on new senior care facility
A new type of nursing home is on its way to being completed in Merced. Golden Valley Health Centers broke ground Friday on a new senior care facility at its campus on Childs Avenue. Merced PACE, which reimagines the way seniors are cared for, is expected to be completed sometime late next year with a tentative opening date of July 2024.
Madera Community Hospital filing for bankruptcy, closing in early January, sources confirm
Madera Community Hospital is set to close in January due to financial issues, sources and employees tell Action News.
Family honoring domestic violence victim by supporting others in need
A mother is making sure her daughter's gift of finding and supporting those in need doesn't end with her tragic death.
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
Homeless: Overdoses at the Recovery Center?
Rumors among homeless people are like rumors anywhere else — as often unfounded or overblown as not. Nonetheless, persistent rumors that drug use and overdoses have occurred with increasing frequency at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) in Ceres seemed worth an inquiry, so on December 8 we asked about them via an email to Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes and Supervisor Mani Grewal. As yet, we’ve had no answers. SRC serves residents of Stanislaus County.
KMJ
Next of Kin Needed for Oakhurst Man Who Died in Hospital
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast non-profit has an issue with a recent post on Salinas Police's social media regarding the arrest of a three-time convicted gang member. In the post, Salinas Police say they arrested Israel Villa, 44, in San Benito County after serving a search warrant. Villa was arrested with his 13-year-old son The post MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia appeared first on KION546.
2 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Madera County, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd and Avenue 9. According to CHP officials, the driver of a Honda Civic was going east on Avenue […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business
December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
Clovis PD: Dispute between brothers leaves one dead
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Department officers say a disturbance at an apartment complex left one person dead. Police officers say they were called Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. to the report of a disturbance between two adult brothers in an apartment complex located near Peach Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue. According to the authorities, the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Fresno
Motorcyclist Died in Southeast Fresno Traffic Accident. A man in his 30s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022. The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and Jensen Avenue in Southeast Fresno. According to...
Pursuit in Clovis leads to roll-over crash, deputies say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reported stolen car crashed after authorities were led on a chase in Clovis according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:30 p.m. deputies say they were notified of a stolen car near Shaw and Villa avenues. Once the car was identified by the MAGEC unit as a stolen vehicle, […]
KMPH.com
Man wanted, needs to be identified after breaking into businesses in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know this man?. According to Madera Police, he’s responsible for breaking into multiple businesses and stealing several items. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can call the Madera Police Department at 559-675-4220 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Comments / 0