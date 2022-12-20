ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

mercedcountytimes.com

Community comes together for Breakfast with Santa

Local residents came together last Saturday in order to enjoy the holiday festivities offered by First Baptist Church in Merced, as well as support those in need through the efforts of Love Inc. While no guests were turned away, those who could were encouraged to offer a donation of toiletries...
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Santa holds workshop at Applegate Park Zoo

The City of Merced’s Parks and Community Services department held their annual Santa’s workshop at Applegate Park Zoo last Friday, Dec. 16. Families flocked to the zoo to enjoy an evening of pajamas, hot cocoa, Christmas crafts, and a chance to meet Santa. There were multiple craft stations...
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced welcomes new Chef’Store to town

Residents and local community leaders, including Mayor Matthew Serratto, City Manager Stephanie Dietz, District 5 City Council member Sarah Boyle, Merced City Councilmember celebrated the grand opening of the new Chef’Store in Merced on Friday, Dec. 16. The store — located at 3275 R St. — is the 17th...
MERCED, CA
westsideconnect.com

Newman police take youngsters on dream shopping trip

Two young Newman residents got a chance to make their Christmas wishes come true when they were chosen to participate in the Newman Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program. The Shop with a Cop program gives a youngster $500 and partners them with a police officer for a...
NEWMAN, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

GV Health breaks ground on new senior care facility

A new type of nursing home is on its way to being completed in Merced. Golden Valley Health Centers broke ground Friday on a new senior care facility at its campus on Childs Avenue. Merced PACE, which reimagines the way seniors are cared for, is expected to be completed sometime late next year with a tentative opening date of July 2024.
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable

STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
STOCKTON, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: Overdoses at the Recovery Center?

Rumors among homeless people are like rumors anywhere else — as often unfounded or overblown as not. Nonetheless, persistent rumors that drug use and overdoses have occurred with increasing frequency at the Stanislaus Recovery Center (SRC) in Ceres seemed worth an inquiry, so on December 8 we asked about them via an email to Stanislaus County CEO Jody Hayes and Supervisor Mani Grewal. As yet, we’ve had no answers. SRC serves residents of Stanislaus County.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Next of Kin Needed for Oakhurst Man Who Died in Hospital

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in finding the next of kin of a man who recently died. Deputies say 77-year-old Robert Nolan Clodgo died in a Fresno County hospital on December 17th. According to the sheriff’s...
OAKHURST, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast non-profit has an issue with a recent post on Salinas Police's social media regarding the arrest of a three-time convicted gang member. In the post, Salinas Police say they arrested Israel Villa, 44, in San Benito County after serving a search warrant. Villa was arrested with his 13-year-old son The post MILPA upset with Salinas Police associating their organization with gang indicia appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business

December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis PD: Dispute between brothers leaves one dead

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police Department officers say a disturbance at an apartment complex left one person dead. Police officers say they were called Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. to the report of a disturbance between two adult brothers in an apartment complex located near Peach Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue. According to the authorities, the […]
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Fresno

Motorcyclist Died in Southeast Fresno Traffic Accident. A man in his 30s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022. The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and Jensen Avenue in Southeast Fresno. According to...
FRESNO, CA

