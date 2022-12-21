ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 00:23:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 8 to 14 degrees above zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-24 02:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging 5 below zero to 5 above zero. * WHERE...All portions of east central Georgia and central South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in frost bite or hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

