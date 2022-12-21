Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Steam Freebies Given Away During Big Winter Sale
Steam's got a big sale on PC games going on now as it does each year, and thanks to that, there are plenty of games included there that cost next to nothing right now. In addition to those deeply discounted games, Valve is also giving its Steam users a couple of freebies, too, though not in the form of full-on free games like the Epic Games Store has been doing. Instead, Valve is giving away some Steam accessories like stickers and trading cards for people to collect within their profiles.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares First Look at Winter Finale
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is at the top of its game right now, and season one has been hot since it dropped back in October. After years of waiting, Studio Pierrot brought Ichigo back to the screen this year, and it left fans feeling a certain type of emotional. Now, the anime is about to run into its winter finale, and Bleach just gave us a look at what's in store.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Christmas Sale Makes One of the Best Games $1.99
There are hundreds of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games on sale for Christmas and the broader holiday sale. One of the best eShop deals though is for one of the best games ever made and knocks said game down to just $1.99. Normally it costs $20, so this represents a savings of 90 percent. That said, it's a limited-time deal. More specifically, the offer is set to expire on January 8, 2023.
ComicBook
Steam Winter Sale's Best Deal Features 22-Game Bundle for Under $7
What is likely the best single deal featured in Steam's 2022 Winter Sale gives users the option to buy 22 games at once for a price that is under $7. As of today, Valve kicked off its highly-anticipated Winter Sale on Steam which features discounts for hundreds of different titles on the PC marketplace. And while Steam users are sure to be looking to cop a number of the year's most prominent games as part of this sale, it's Valve itself that has likely provided the best discount for its own releases.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
ComicBook
Steam Sale Makes Some of Its Best Games $0.99
The Steam Winter Sale is live, which means hundreds of discounts on some of the best and most popular games on the digital PC storefront. As part of the sale, Valve -- the owners of Steam and the company responsible for some of the best games of all time -- has slashed the prices of its games, which in turn means some of the aforementioned best games of all time are dirt cheap. How cheap? Less than a dollar cheap.
ComicBook
Metacritic Reveals Top 10 Worst Games of 2022
Metacritic has revealed the 10 worst games of 2022. The video game industry is a very interesting one when it comes to how many games are released and how they're released in the modern age. Although there's always been a lot of games being released in any given year, it seems like there's infinite games nowadays. Anyone can publish a game on digital retailers like Steam, making it pretty much impossible to play everything. With that said, not all of them are going to be great. In fact, statistically, a lot of them are going to be pretty bad.
ComicBook
Half-Life 2 Fans Discover a Real Dead Person's Face in Game
Half-Life 2 apparently features a dead person's face in a pretty prominent way. Half-Life 2 is widely regarded as one of the best games of all-time. Not only does it have an engaging story with varied levels, but it was absurdly innovative at the time. Graphically, it was incredible. The physics were like nothing anyone had really seen at that point. Everything about it was top of the line and there are a lot of games that still don't really even rival it. This is part of the reason many want to see Half-Life 3, fans are not only curious about the next piece of the story, but also what the hell Valve can come up with to push the envelope.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals First Free Games for 2023
A PlayStation leak from a reputable source has revealed the first free PS Plus games that PS4 and PS5 owners will get next year whenever January 2023's offerings are available. According to this leak, the free PS Plus games for January will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2. Fallout 4's PS4 version will be available, according to the leak, while those with a PS5 will be able to get dedicated versions of Axiom Verge 2 and Fallen Order with all their included enhancements.
ComicBook
Kang the Conqueror's Final Battle Will Change Marvel Forever
Kang the Conqueror's final battle is poised to change Marvel Comics forever. Timeless has promised some massive revelations for the future of the company. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' villain is taking an outsized importance in the comics just in time for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania early next year.) Timeless #1's preview shows Kang discovering that a variant of his is responsible for the destruction of a knowledge center called the University of Phearthon. This time, Kang needs the "Missing Moment," which is the one second of history that eludes even him. Can the villain claim the "greatest prize in all of history?" Check out some of it for yourself down below.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Makes 3 Classic Fallout Games Free
The Epic Games Store on PC has today made a collection of three different Fallout games completely free to obtain. As expected, Epic's PC storefront made a new game free this morning as a way of continuing its promotion to tie-in with the holidays. And while Epic has only been handing out one lone game at a time as part of this deal so far, users can now snag three completely different titles associated with Fallout.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Making One of the Biggest Games Yet Free for Christmas
The Epic Games Store's free game event running right now might be giving users one of the store's biggest games yet on Christmas Day. This giveaway, if it does turn out as people are hoping and expecting, would make it so that a former PlayStation exclusive and one of the most talked about games from 2019 will be free for anyone who has an Epic Games Store account. That free game is none other than Death Stranding, the newest Hideo Kojima game that's already getting a sequel as well as a movie set within the world of the first game.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps Edgeshot for War
My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes under its thumb, but only so many of them can rank as Japan's best. Of course, we know Endeavor and Hawks lead the list with Best Jeanist, but they aren't the only ones trying to save the world. The manga has proven just how powerful others like Mirko and Edgeshot are. And thanks to one cosplay, fans can get an idea of how the latter geared up for war against All For One.
ComicBook
Highly Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game Stealth Released
A highly-anticipated and long-awaited Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game has been stealth released out of nowhere. Capping a week full of stealth releases, the most notable of them dropped today, courtesy of Sidebar Games. That's right, Sports Story is now available via Switch for $14.99 and 799 MB.
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Gets Discounted to Lowest Price Yet
WB Games Montreal's new Batman video game Gotham Knights has now been discounted to its lowest price so far on PC. Despite only launching back in October 2022, Gotham Knights has already been on sale quite a bit to coincide with a number of different holiday and Black Friday promotions. And while none of these offers have seen the game dipping below 50% off, a new sale through one PC marketplace has now brought about one of the best deals we've ever seen.
ComicBook
Alice in Borderland Season 2 Is Here and Dominating Netflix
Today, Netflix welcomes ones of its most-anticipated shows of the year. Alice in Borderland is back, and of course, season two has kept fans on edge. After the sci-fi thriller debuted in 2020, all eyes have been on season two and its dangerous games. So if you are ready to check in on your contestants, Alice in Borderland season two is waiting with open arms.
Comments / 0