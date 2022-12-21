ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry says he's 'nowhere near picking up a basketball' yet in rehab

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
 4 days ago

Madison Square Garden has served as the site of some classic Steph Curry moments, like when he set the all-time NBA 3-point record last year or his memorable 54-point explosion in 2013.

Alas, the Warriors superstar was sidelined for Tuesday’s game against the Knicks, six days removed from suffering a left shoulder subluxation . While sitting on the bench, Curry threw on a headset in the second quarter and joined TNT’s broadcast to give the latest update on his shoulder.

“I’m still in the early healing process,” Curry told TNT. “I’m nowhere near picking up a basketball yet. It’ll be a few weeks. I think maybe til the new year and I’ll start to key in on a timeline after that."

For those awaiting an early January return from Curry, they might have to put those hopes on ice. Following Tuesday's ugly 132-94 loss to the Knicks, the Warriors will play 11 more games between now and Jan. 15, which would be a month and a day past Curry’s injury. Golden State is set to start a three-game homestand on Jan. 22, which could provide a travel-free landing spot if he’s healthy to return.

Curry has dealt with notable hand, ankle and tailbone injuries throughout his 14-year career, but said this is a different beast.

"This is an interesting one because I haven’t had an injury like this in the shoulder,” Curry said. “It’s a wait-and-see approach.”

At least it’s not his shooting shoulder, but Curry lamented that he couldn’t play Tuesday night at the Garden.

“I wish I could be playing tonight to feel the energy of the crowd, for real." Curry said.

It could be a long winter for the Dubs without their franchise player. For now, the Warriors will need to stay afloat with Steph. He was hardly the only player missing Tuesday, as Andrew Wiggins sat out his eighth straight contest with an adductor strain, Donte DiVincenzo (Non-COVID illness) and JaMychal Green (health and safety protocols) were also sidelined.

Jordan Poole has stepped up with Wiggins and Steph out lately, highlighted by his career-high 43-point game on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. Curry said the 23-year-old Poole will have to adjust to the heightened attention.

“It’s more just making sure he can see the game the right way,” Curry said. “When I’m out, they’re obviously gonna be keying in on him and Klay (Thompson) as our primary scorers. Game to game, you gotta feel out how the defense is guarding you. Just be able to make those subtle adjustments so you can develop consistency night after night as the go-to scorer.”

San Francisco, CA
All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

