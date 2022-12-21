ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

U.S., Utah seeing shortage of medication for children

By Mythili Gubbi
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a82R7_0jpWDKDY00

SALT LAKE CITY — Parents across the country are growing concerned due to a shortage of medication for kids, and here in Utah, families have been feeling the impact of the shortage.

Jack is one and a half, and Andy is three. A month ago, both kids were sick with RSV.

“My kids, that’s the only way they can sleep through a fever is if they have medication to bring it down, to help their pain," said their mom, Zoey Bullen. “It felt awful. I just felt so helpless."

Bullen said finding basic medication was a struggle for weeks.

“I have a bottle of Tylenol here that took me about three weeks to find. And I go to the store about once a week, so it probably took me a good 5-6 trips to be able to find a bottle of Tylenol finally,” said Bullen.

And it’s not just kids' pain medication like Tylenol, Motrin, Ibuprofen, and generic brands that were missing from shelves, but antibiotics, too.

“The most common one is amoxicillin,” said Dr. Ellie Brownstein, a pediatrician and the president of the Utah chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, “Which we use probably the most as far as liquid medicines for kids.”

Certain pharmacies now have a limit on how many products you can get. CVS says online and in-store, you can only get two child pain medication products at a time, including Tylenol.

“One day, I actually had to give a woman at the store my bottle of Tylenol which happened to be the last one on the Walmart shelf because she had none at home and her kid was running a fever and I still had a half a bottle at home,” said Bullen.

One thing Brownstein recommends: don’t hoard medication, and discuss alternatives with your doctor if you can’t find the medicine you need.

“The most important thing with those medicines is to make sure you’re getting the right dosage,” she said. “If you have questions, I would call your provider and check.”

Especially with the current "triple-demic" with the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, Brownstein says a lot of kids are falling sick, so do what you can to prevent illness in your home.

“Right now, almost all of the kids in my daughter’s class are sick," Bullen said. "So I’m so grateful to be off school for the next two weeks just in the hopes of keeping my family healthy for right now."

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene from the Lion King when Simba learns about the Elephant Graveyard, the one place he’s not supposed to go (and does anyway and winds up getting his dad killed). However, for a […] The post Wildlife Experts Stumble Across Massive Elk Graveyard In Idaho first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
NBC News

A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk

In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
EAST CARBON, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen

The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board.   The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677. 
COLORADO STATE
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy