ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearns, UT

Santa visits Kearns elementary school in helicopter

By Darienne DeBrule
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFJz9_0jpWDAOI00

KEARNS, Utah — It wasn't powered by reindeer, but it was the sight to see in the skies over Western Hills Elementary School in Kearns, where hundreds of kids got out of class to see Santa drop down in a helicopter.

"We've made a little ring around the field with cones and caution tape to keep the kids safe, and an 'x' marks the spot, then Santa is going to fly down and he is going to drop down some gifts," said Western Hills Principal Wendy Lovell.

Santa's whole helicopter arrival was coordinated by local Joe Wren who said he was touched by the kids at Western Hills Elementary when he first walked through the door.

"Really about two weeks ago, I was thinking of school kids and Christmas, and some of the troubles in the world, without getting too corny, and I thought to myself, 'Wouldn't it be fabulous to have Santa come down in a helicopter?'" Wren said.

The students were barely able to contain their excitement as they waited for Santa's arrival after lunch. Lovell said teachers used the opportunity of Santa's helicopter arrival to combine a little Christmas magic with real-world application.

"We talked about how helicopters were researched with birds and seeing how hummingbirds go back and forth, we talked about connecting this to a candy bomber, and how this is a Santa bomber in a way," Lovell said.

Last year, Western Hills Elementary was in the bottom 5% of the state, academically. This year, Lovell says they have received a 'B' rating from the Utah State Board of Education — an improvement worth celebrating.

"We just are really trying to learn at really high levels, and we're really excited about all the work everyone is doing," Lovell said.

As Santa finally made his appearance, he blew everyone away. Kids cheered Santa on as he threw gifts and candy from his helicopter sleigh.

"My goal and hope is this be a wonderful day for them and wonderful life and always remember this," Wren said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Drivers in Utah County have rough morning drive

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Less than a 1/16 of an inch of snow caused more than two dozen accidents on a mile-and-a-half stretch of southbound I-15 leaving Orem to Center Street in Provo Friday morning. Several crashes involved multiple vehicles which blocked more than half the freeway, with cars...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy