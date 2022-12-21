LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — With temperatures hitting the single digits this holiday weekend the Salvation Army teamed up with the City of Lynchburg to open a warming shelter for those who need a warm place to sleep. The shelter is open from 4 pm to 8 am each night this weekend– starting Friday and going until Monday morning and will also provide meals for those staying there.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO