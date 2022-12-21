Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for a man wanted for grand larceny in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man it believed committed a theft. Deputies say they are searching for 27-year-old Jacob Michael Fariss for the following charges:. breaking and entering with intent to commit a...
wfxrtv.com
Charges pending after head-on crash in Charlotte Co.:VSP
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) report they are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Charlotte County. Troopers say the crash happened on Dec. 22 at 11:44 a.m. on Mt. Carmel Rd at the intersection of Hunt Club Lane. They say a Dodge Caravan was traveling south when it came across a Lincoln Town Car traveling north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles reportedly swerved into the northbound lane and crashed head-on.
wfxrtv.com
Officials search for two suspects who stole mail from a church
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who it believes are involved in stealing mail from a church on Timberlake Road on Dec. 17. Deputies say a video showed two people in Toyota Sienna...
wfxrtv.com
Local organizations work to combat gun violence in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Roanoke’s RESET team and “Peacemakers” are raising awareness about resources including mental health aid and conflict resolution training. They took to the streets on Wednesday to talk to neighbors on Chapman Avenue after a man was shot in that area a few days ago.
wfxrtv.com
Multiple fire departments battled Friday house fire in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company joined other fire departments to respond to a house fire on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Upon arriving they found fire coming out of a basement window and began their attack. Firefighters say they searched the area and found a cat that had exited the house.
wfxrtv.com
Firefighters investigate a chimney fire in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says it is investigating a chimney fire that occurred at the 4200 block of McDaniel Road on Wednesday night. Officials say they responded to the call at 10:16 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a two-story home. They also discovered fire coming from the front door.
wfxrtv.com
Shed in Roanoke catches fire on Colonial Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is investigating a shed fire that occurred on the 2700 block of Colonial Avenue SW, Thursday night. Firefighters say the call came in around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the shed well involved with flames. Firefighters report they were able to put the blaze out quickly.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County road closures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As high winds and chilly temperatures pass through our area, WFXR is keeping up with current road closures in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Police Department says the following roads are closed at this time:. 5900 block of Old Mountain because of a down...
WDBJ7.com
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 20 people were arrested on 50 warrants as part of what Lynchburg Police call Operation Naughty List. Police say this was a one-day operation, held December 13, 2022, designed to arrest violent offenders and people wanted on pending felony and serious misdemeanor warrants, and to provide an increased law enforcement presence. More than 50 law enforcement officers and professional staff from several local, state, and federal agencies were involved in this operation, according to Lynchburg Police.
wfxrtv.com
Comprehensive analysis review will start for RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City Police Department announced it has selected the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC. (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the department. According to a press release, the analysis will review the department’s structure, staffing levels, and operation. It will also offer...
wfxrtv.com
Amherst and Nelson Co. firefighters respond to house fire
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department reports they are currently aiding firefighters from Nelson County to fight a house fire. Firefighters say the fire is off Morse Place. It is unclear if there were any injuries associated with the fire.
wfxrtv.com
Wood-burning stove causes house fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says a house fire was accidentally started after a fire spread from a wood-burning stove in Buchanan. Firefighters were dispatched to Alpine Road Friday evening. They determined the fire spread from a wood-burning stove and a...
wfxrtv.com
Warming shelter opened in Lynchburg during extreme weather conditions
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — With temperatures hitting the single digits this holiday weekend the Salvation Army teamed up with the City of Lynchburg to open a warming shelter for those who need a warm place to sleep. The shelter is open from 4 pm to 8 am each night this weekend– starting Friday and going until Monday morning and will also provide meals for those staying there.
wfxrtv.com
Rescue Mission spreads cheer with “North Pole Pick-up”
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday the Rescue Mission spread Christmas cheer to hundreds of children across the Roanoke Valley. It was part of the non-profit’s “North Pole Pick-up”. Cars lined up in front of the Mission and gifts were given to families that needed them...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash causing delays in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), there is a tractor-trailer crash causing delays. VDOT says the accident is on I-81 at mile marker 139 in Roanoke County, causing the north right lane and right shoulder lane to close. According to reports, anyone driving...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused delays over six miles along Interstate 81 north at mile marker 142.5 near Hollins in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the left lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Drivers traveling...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Cakes By Kelsey
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson caught up with one Lynchburg woman who’s letting her baking imagination run wild. Meet Kelsey Hairston, or how most know...
wfxrtv.com
Salem High School teacher receives $10K for computer science courses
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — In Dr. Gary Lupton’s computer science class at Salem High School, students learn how to prepare themselves for the future. “We’ve learned how the type codes and how data is transferred over the internet and how the internet works,” said sophomore Yuvrag Singh.
wfxrtv.com
“Illuminights” announce cancellations because of weather conditions
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Parks and Recreation (RCPR) has announced the cancellation of all “Illuminights” activities for Friday, Dec. 23. According to a press release, Explore Park Winter Walk of Lights was canceled because of the threat of high winds and dangerously cold temperatures. Customers who purchased tickets for Friday have already been refunded.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Dangerously Cold
This afternoon will be cloudy and nowhere near as cold as it will be through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A vigorous cold front will bring not only strong winds but bitterly cold temperatures. Those will create multiple hazards. The winds gusting to 50 mph will threaten trees and power lines and the bitter cold temperatures with the wind will be dangerous to be out in.
Comments / 0