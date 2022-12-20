Musical program at Garden State Youth helps inmates find their rhythm

The Garden State Youth Correctional Facility hosted its first-ever winter concert, featuring inmates from the music program.

It all began with a piano on a stage, according to Dante Coluccio, who has taught the program.

Once a touring musician, Coluccio now teaches men 18 to 30 years old in prison. The age range fits with the inmates at Garden State.

He said he has seen the power of music change lives, and talked of what it’s done for the men in his newest band.

“It’s private lessons on every single instrument,” Coluccio said. “We have a recording studio, we have a piano lab. We have Music Theory I, Music Theory II, composition.”

Lead singer Benjamin Young, of Camden County, has the skills to go out after his release and get a job as a band director, Coluccio said.

Another band member has been there for everything, including how to set up the sound system, opening his options when he gets out, Coluccio said.

“There’s a ton of skills — life skills, professional skills — that I believe that they’re taking out of this program,” he said. “Not only are they learning, but I’m learning.”

Even the musical process teaches them how to work together, listen to one another and negotiate, he said.

“The life skills that they pull out of her are amazing,” Coluccio said.

The program will continue to expand.

Those in the band include Cape May County’s Jonathan Halas on drums.

The rest of the musicians are from others counties, including Camden and Gloucester.

In addition to Young, they are Richard Gill, bass guitar; Jaheim Malik, percussion and backup singer; Devin Story, spoken word; Alan Sylvain, backup singer; Anthony Woods, guitar; Kevin Gallashawi, drums; Elijah Harris, keyboards; Nathaniel Grantham, backup singer, and Endy Lantigua, backup singer.

The 11-member group performed a program with songs with a holiday flair that included those by Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Van Morrison and Bob Marley.

“The success of this music program is illustrative of the power of educational initiatives that engage the mind, body and spirit,” said Dr. Darcella Sessomes, chief of the Division of Programs and Reintegration Services. “With music the centerpiece of this program, these young men not only learned to play instruments but how to work together toward a shared goal.

They gained technical skills that can lead to careers once they leave GSCF,” she added. “This program is a glittering jewel with real value in the lives of the young men it touches, and has a profound effect on the development of prosocial skills, which lead to improved behavior.”

Next up, the band is recording a jazz album.