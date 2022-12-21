ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSLS

State police investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that left a 75-year-old woman dead Thursday in Charlotte County. Police say the crash occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Mt. Carmel Road at the intersection with Hunt Club Lane. Authorities said a 2012 Dodge Caravan was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash at the bridge on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened in the area of Blairs Cir and has closed the following lanes:. The north...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power

ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Vehicle crash on Route 60 in Alleghany County cleared

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. If you’re headed toward Alleghany County on Route 60, you might want to find another route. VDOT says a vehicle crash in the area of Boys Home Road has closed all east and west lanes.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Chocolate Santa visits WSLS

ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures

The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Show off your cookie decorating skills

ROANOKE, Va. – Are you making those cookies for Santa and his elves, or are you making them for yourself? (We won’t tell the jolly fella, promise.) On the third day of Christmas ... you know how the song goes, but we’re changing it up each day leading up to Christmas.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke hardware stores help people stay warm during winter storm

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of people woke up Friday morning without power and some without heat. According to Census data, a little over 45% of homes are heated by electricity. During a power outage, residents often have to find other ways of heating their homes. Northwest ACE Hardware off...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Chadwell Inks Highest Recruiting Class in Program History

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell added 13 new members to his first Liberty team today with the announcement of the Flames’ December signees. Liberty’s 13-member class is ranked No. 83 by Rivals.com, the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history. The class is also ranked No. 99 by 247Sports and No. 89 by On3.com.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Winter storm, winds cause power outages across the Commonwealth

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power is warning customers across the Commonwealth to be prepared for the frigid temperatures Friday evening. Crews are trying to make sure those who don’t have power, or may lose power, have emergency plans in place. Page Weddle, the owner of Troutville Grocery...
TROUTVILLE, VA
WSLS

Illuminights canceled Monday due to wind damage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism has canceled all Illuminights activities, including the Walk of Lights Trail on Monday, December 26. The notice says wind damage forced the closure. “Our staff have begun the process of repairs, and are working to hopefully open the Walk of Lights Trail on Tuesday, December 27,” said Marketing & Administrative Coordinator Alex North.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

