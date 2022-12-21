Read full article on original website
State police investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that left a 75-year-old woman dead Thursday in Charlotte County. Police say the crash occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Mt. Carmel Road at the intersection with Hunt Club Lane. Authorities said a 2012 Dodge Caravan was...
Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall to retire after 36 years of service
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – After 36 years in law enforcement, Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall is turning in his badge. Hall announced that is retiring on January 1 after a little over a decade as chief back in September. “Good time for me to move on and let...
TIMESAVER TRAFFIC: Here are the latest traffic updates in Roanoke County
Some roads in Roanoke County are still closed as the wintry weather system moved through the region. Below you will find a list of traffic alerts in our area. We will update this list once the areas are reopened. To have weather updates and alerts sent straight to your phone,...
Congested area due to disabled tractor-trailer cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. A disabled tractor-trailer is causing delays on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. As of 9:31 p.m., authorities said the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 139.2.
Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
Vehicle crash on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash at the bridge on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened in the area of Blairs Cir and has closed the following lanes:. The north...
Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power
ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
Vehicle crash on Route 60 in Alleghany County cleared
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. If you’re headed toward Alleghany County on Route 60, you might want to find another route. VDOT says a vehicle crash in the area of Boys Home Road has closed all east and west lanes.
Chocolate Santa visits WSLS
ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures
The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
Rescue Mission of Roanoke’s North Pole program helps families get Christmas gifts
ROANOKE, Va. – It was a dark and rainy day but the holiday cheer kept everyone merry and bright as they waited in line to pick up presents for their kids for Christmas on Thursday. “We know what it’s like with money tight, we know what it’s like to...
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Give Santa and his crew a sneak peek of cookies, reindeer snacks
ROANOKE, Va. – Santa Claus, is that you already? Christmas is almost here, and you might just be lucky enough to hear those bells jingling and jangling and as the jolly crew comes to deliver presents in the night. All that hard work sure does make them hungry though,...
Appalachian Power issues warning on rising water levels on New, Roanoke rivers
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power is issuing a warning for those heading downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams for recreational use. Officials say water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Dec. 23, and fluctuate throughout the weekend and into next week. Below...
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Show off your cookie decorating skills
ROANOKE, Va. – Are you making those cookies for Santa and his elves, or are you making them for yourself? (We won’t tell the jolly fella, promise.) On the third day of Christmas ... you know how the song goes, but we’re changing it up each day leading up to Christmas.
Roanoke hardware stores help people stay warm during winter storm
ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of people woke up Friday morning without power and some without heat. According to Census data, a little over 45% of homes are heated by electricity. During a power outage, residents often have to find other ways of heating their homes. Northwest ACE Hardware off...
Illuminights canceled Friday due to threat of high winds, frigid temperatures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Illuminights has been canceled for Friday, Dec. 23 due to the wintry weather mix that is rolling through our area. Those who purchased tickets for Friday have already been given a refund, and it should hit their accounts within the next five business days. If...
Chadwell Inks Highest Recruiting Class in Program History
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell added 13 new members to his first Liberty team today with the announcement of the Flames’ December signees. Liberty’s 13-member class is ranked No. 83 by Rivals.com, the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history. The class is also ranked No. 99 by 247Sports and No. 89 by On3.com.
Winter storm, winds cause power outages across the Commonwealth
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power is warning customers across the Commonwealth to be prepared for the frigid temperatures Friday evening. Crews are trying to make sure those who don’t have power, or may lose power, have emergency plans in place. Page Weddle, the owner of Troutville Grocery...
Illuminights canceled Monday due to wind damage
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism has canceled all Illuminights activities, including the Walk of Lights Trail on Monday, December 26. The notice says wind damage forced the closure. “Our staff have begun the process of repairs, and are working to hopefully open the Walk of Lights Trail on Tuesday, December 27,” said Marketing & Administrative Coordinator Alex North.
Rustburg community comes together to grant girl’s Christmas wish of meeting Chester Cheetah
RUSTBURG, Va. – It goes without saying that life can be hard, but finding it in your heart to spread love and joy to others is the recipe for a happy life and inner peace. After all, you never know the internal battles one may be facing behind the strong face they put out to the world, which is why a little kindness can go a long way.
