Will one of these teams make the Rafael Devers rumors come true with a massive trade offer to the Boston Red Sox?. The relationship between the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers may end sooner than most fans want. It has happened already with two other homegrown players. Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even more recently, Xander Bogaerts departed for the San Diego Padres. Rumors about a potential Rafael Devers trade can be expected the longer he remains unsigned after the 2023 season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO