Washington Missourian
County tentatively awards ARPA funds to Washington, nonprofits
The city of Washington and several nonprofit groups that support domestic violence victims were winners in the latest round of federal grants awarded by Franklin County. At a recent meeting of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee, the committee recommended approval of more than $6 million in grants were recommended, out of $34 million in grant request received. The requests totaled more than the county received in ARPA funds. The county has approximately $18 million remaining of the $20.2 million it received in federal stimulus money.
Washington Missourian
Christmas Greetings from Marbach, Washington's Sister City
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn passed on the following message from the mayor of Marbach am Neckar, Jan Trost, Washington's Sister City in Germany:. “With friendly greetings from the city of Schiller!”. Bürgermeister Jan Trost also said he is looking forward to visiting Washington in 2024.
Washington Missourian
Pacific aldermen plan to vote Jan. 3 on possible marijuana sales tax
The Pacific Board of Aldermen is scheduled to vote Jan. 3 on whether to put a marijuana sales tax on the April ballot. The bill on levying the sales tax of up to 3 percent had its first reading Tuesday. Mayor Heather Filley said discussion on the item is planned before the Jan. 3 vote.
Washington Missourian
Turner named new WHS principal
A new principal has been named for Washington High School’s 2023-24 school year. Dr. Eric Turner, current assistant principal at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis, will be assuming the role effective July 1, the school board announced at its regular meeting Dec. 28.
Washington Missourian
Residents continue to pay tax bills ahead of extended deadline
People are lining up to pay their Franklin County property taxes despite the extended deadline. “It’s normal for this time of year, but compared to any other day it’s been busy,” county Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said Tuesday.
Washington Missourian
Flu hospitalizations tick up at Mercy Hospital Washington
As the spread of influenza remains high in Franklin County, the number of people hospitalized with the flu has increased slightly locally. “Influenza is very high,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer for Mercy. “We’re probably going to hold at that for a while, which is typical. We’ll probably be in that high transmission state for a few weeks.”
Washington Missourian
South Point fields to be named for Deckelman
The Washington School District has a future name for the district’s new baseball and softball complex, which is under construction at the former site of South Point Elementary School. Pending Activities Director Bill Deckelman’s retirement, the fields will be called Deckelman Fields at South Point, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart...
Washington Missourian
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
Washington Missourian
ECC, Mercy among agencies denied federal funds by county
While the Franklin County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved more than $6 million in expenditures during a recent meeting, the committee also rejected a number of grant requests. The committee consists of the three county commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders. The committee...
Washington Missourian
Boys Basketball — Ft. Zumwalt South at Washington
Ft. Zumwalt South defeated Washington Tuesday, Dec. 20, in GAC Central play, 65-51.
