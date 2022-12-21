Read full article on original website
Woman dead and multiple injured after Christmas Eve shooting in busy pub
A woman has been shot dead and three men have been hospitalised after a shooting at a pub in Wallasey.Police were called just after 11.50pm on Christmas Eve to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village following reports of gunshots.A murder investigation has been launched by Merseyside Police and the woman’s next of kin have been informed.More updates to follow…
Chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ends in a crash, suspect at large
SACRAMENTO — A chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ended in a crash.According to sheriff's, deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the area of Antelope Road and Elverta Road when the suspect's car crashed into another vehicle.The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital. No word has been given on their condition.No description of the suspect was given, and they remain at large.
