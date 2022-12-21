Read full article on original website
Man linked to 5 killings in 2 states sentenced for murder
WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski. Gloucester County prosecutors have said Lannon broke into the victim’s home and beat him to death with a hammer. Lannon has claimed Dabkowski sexually abused him as a child, though no evidence was ever presented in court to support that claim. He still faces murder charges in New Mexico stemming from the killing of his ex-wife and two of her friends whose decomposed bodies were found in a pickup truck parked at an Albuquerque airport.
Feds: Jan. 6 participant arrested after California standoff
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been taken into custody in Southern California after an hours-long standoff. An FBI spokesperson says Eric Christie was arrested in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley on Thursday. Christie initially refused to comply with federal agents’ orders but surrendered without incident after three hours of negotiations. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. Christie’s arrest came the same day as the House Jan. 6 committee released its final report.
3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal voting in 2020 in what was the first major action taken by the controversial Office of Election Crimes and Security. A Broward County judge this week tossed the case on the grounds that the Office of Statewide Prosecution does not have jurisdiction to prosecute since the office can only prosecute crimes that occurred in two or more counties. Two other cases were dismissed on similar grounds.
Newsom grants 10 pardons, including for drug crimes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has granted 10 pardons, including for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago and a man facing the possibility of deportation. Newsom issued the pardons Friday afternoon. The governor has granted 140 pardons, 123 commutations and 35 reprieves since taking office in 2019. The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A commutation reduces the length of a prison sentence. A pardon would effectively do the same, but it also restores certain civil rights for people who have already completed their sentences.
Weather Updates | Storm blamed for at least 12 deaths
Authorities are blaming the massive, wild winter storm that has gripped much of the U.S. for at least 12 deaths. A 51-year-old Vermont woman died Friday after a tree in her back yard fell on her in west-central Vermont near the New York border. In New York, an Erie County official said two people died in their homes in a Buffalo suburb when emergency crews could not reach them in time to treat their medical emergencies. The Colorado Springs Colorado Gazette reported that police found the dead body of a person who appeared to be homeless near a mall Thursday. Multiple highway crashes claimed at least eight lives.
Ex-CEO gets later trial over millions in grain company fraud
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A trial has been delayed for the former leader of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company who is accused of tens of millions of dollars in fraud. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, is the former CEO of Express Grain Terminals. He is charged with defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture. Coleman’s attorney said he needed more time to prepare. U.S. District Judge Michael Mills signed an order Wednesday pushing the Jan. 30 trial to May 8. A federal indictment says farmers delivered grain to Express Grain in 2021 without receiving payment. In September 2021, Express Grain had $70 million in outstanding loans from UMB Bank in Kansas City, Missouri.
Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor’s race, claims of intentional election misconduct
PHOENIX (AP) — Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor’s race, claims of intentional election misconduct.
Miracle baby becomes miraculous mom as first blind foster parent in Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – “I always knew that at some point I wanted to be a foster mom.”Providing local foster children with a safe home where they can grow up constantly showered with love is a lifelong dream for 30-year-old Katrina ‘Katie’ Strickland.However, there were hurdles she had to overcome to fulfill that dream.”I was born at 22 weeks, I weighed 2 pounds 2 ounces, then I was placed into the foster care system,” Katie said.Once a miracle baby, Katie is now a miraculous mom. It’s difficult enough to raise two children under the age of four, but Katie has had to overcome additional obstacles on her mission to foster children, because she’s been legally blind since birth.”I have no central vision, less than 50 percent of my peripheral vision, and a lot of scar tissue in my eye,” she explained.But this supermom has only heart, and no excuses. “My mom always raised me to do anything I set my mind to,” she said. “I was never told, ‘You can’t do that because you can’t see.'”This can-do attitude was one shared with the love of her life, Ryan, a visually impaired man she met after moving to Spokane in 2017.”Ryan and I were the first couple in the state of Washington who were blind or visually impaired to become foster parents, so we had to break down a lot of barriers,” she said, “a lot of red tape that says just because you have a disability doesn’t mean you can’t be a parent.”We got to be parents, and we got to be parents together.”But just weeks after becoming Washington’s first visually impaired foster parents, the unthinkable happened. “Ryan passed away October 29, 2017,” said Katie. “My whole life had been turned upside down.”Though she’d lost her husband and best friend, Katie was determined to carry on their mission. “Ryan would have wanted me to continue.”She re-licensed herself as a single, and visually impaired, foster mom. And now, she’s raising two foster children in her apartment. While fulfilling and rewarding, it isn’t always easy, with unique challenges she has to overcome.”I think the biggest hurdle I face as someone who is visually impaired is the transportation,” Katie said. “I cannot just jump in my car and take my kid to a doctor’s appointment. That’s a 5-minute drive for me that might be an hour walk.”Katie says when her mother isn’t available to help out with transportation, she’ll spend hours on the bus to get her kids to their school. Alene Alexander, the program director at Embrace Washington, said that’s why her foster organization wants to share Katie’s story: so the community can pitch in and help Katie get around. “She’s visually impaired and hast wo children and a double stroller, you can imagine what it must be like for her to get on a bus right now,” Alexander said. “So we were hoping that somehow, we can reach out to the community for donations to help her get an Uber or a Lyft to her appointments.”In spite of the challenges, Katie has only gratitude for this opportunity to be a mom, and in turn honor her late husband and her own foster-turned-adoptive mom.”Fostering is not for everybody,” she said. But for Katie?”It is the best, hardest, best thing I have ever done,” she beamed. “It’s been just over four years now that I’ve been licensed, and it’s been a rollercoaster, but I wouldn’t change it for the world!”In a moment sure to bring tears of joy, Katie hopes to finalize adopting her eldest foster child in 2023.
$600M designated for struggling water system in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government will put $600 million toward repairing the troubled water system in Mississippi’s capital city — a project that the mayor has said could cost billions of dollars. Funding for Jackson water is included in a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law. Jackson is a majority-Black city of nearly 150,000, with about 25% of residents living in poverty. The water system nearly collapsed in late August after heavy rainfall exacerbated problems at the main water treatment plant. Most of Jackson lost running water for several days. People had to wait in lines for water to drink, cook, bathe and flush toilets.
New Jersey, Michigan to offer joint online poker play Jan. 1
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Online poker players in New Jersey and Michigan will be able to compete against each other starting Jan. 1 as a long-sought effort by gambling companies and their regulators to expand interstate play takes effect. PokerStars will combine player pools in the two states. The idea is that more players will lead to bigger prize pools and contribute to the growth of the industry. In 2018, New Jersey launched an interstate compact with Nevada and Delaware for online poker with Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Players in Nevada and Delaware have been able to play against each other since 2015.
High school football incidents spark racism talks, programs
Several racist incidents targeting Black people occurred this high school football season around the nation. One in California involved a mock slave auction. Another in New York involved students in blackface and another in California a racist group chat. Athletes in the past were able to leave racism and other issues off the field, but today not even sports settings are immune from real world problems. Administrators in some cases have used these incidents to start conversations about race that have been hard for them to bring up before and roll out programs they hope will have lasting impact.
Alex Jones’ motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge has denied Infowars host Alex Jones’ motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a jury verdict requiring him to pay families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. The ruling finds that the motion is not supported “by any evidence or case law.” Jones for years described the 2012 massacre as a hoax on his broadcasts. In October the jury decided that he must pay $965 million in compensatory damages. A judge later added on another $473 million in punitive damages. Jones attorney Norm Pattis called Thursday’s ruling “expected and disappointing” and vowed to appeal. Earlier in the year a separate jury in Texas awarded the parents of a victim $49 million.
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire started about a month ago at the Environmental Landfill, Inc., facility in St. Clair County, near the Birmingham suburbs of Moody and Trussville. According to an Alabama Department of Environmental Management update Thursday, extinguishing the fire is “critical,” but will be difficult because it’s mostly underground. The department also says those with breathing-related health conditions may consider temporarily relocating because of the smoke.
Trial: Expert disputes Lake’s claim over her gov’s race loss
PHOENIX (AP) — An expert testifying at Republican Kari Lake’s trial challenging her defeat in Arizona governor’s race said her claims about Election Day lines and voter disenfranchisement on the outcome of the race weren’t backed by evidence. Political science professor Kenneth Mayer at the University of Wisconsin-Madison testified Thursday, the second day of Lake’s trial bidding to challenge her defeat. Results showed Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race with just over 17,000 votes. Although Lake has claimed the election was stolen, her lawyers have so far alleged only small problems that didn’t appear to show widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
Santa Visits School in a Helicopter
Santa Claus made a very special appearance for some elementary kids in Utah. Claire Graham has the heartwarming story here.
All of Idaho’s Chronic Wasting Disease cases found in the Slate Creek drainage so far in 2022
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho – The Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) outbreak in Idaho has been centered over the Slate Creek drainage this year, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG). As of Dec. 22, 12 animals have tested positive for the disease statewide this year, all of...
Mountain pass conditions for Friday, December 23
CASCADES, Wash. – A NonStop Local Weather Alert has been called due to winter conditions across the region, including the mountain passes which are under a Winter Storm Warning through the National Weather Service (NWS). Freezing rain and falling snow have made for slick roads and hazardous conditions. If...
California quake occurred in very seismically active region
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The big earthquake that rocked the far north coast of California this week originated in an area under the Pacific Ocean where multiple tectonic plates collide, creating the state’s most seismically active region. The Mendocino Triple Junction is the meeting place of the Gorda, Pacific and North American plates, which are massive moving slabs of Earth’s crust. The Gorda Plate is diving under the North American plate in a process called subduction. Tuesday’s magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred southwest of the Humboldt County community of Ferndale. The U.S. Geological Survey says analysis indicates it likely occurred within the Gorda Plate.
