1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile
Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle several house fires in Mobile County
WEAR
Officials: 1 person transported to hospital after crash in Escambia County
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman dies after crashing into Flomaton High School
WALA-TV FOX10
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
WPMI
Mobile Police: Woman and her children struck at intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea
3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police
WALA-TV FOX10
Shooting on General Gorgas Drive sends one to the hospital
60-year-old arrested following Thursday night shooting on General Gorgas Drive: Mobile Police
wtvy.com
Man accused to hitting woman following parking dispute
utv44.com
Mobile Police charge Grand Bay woman in stabbing
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Brent Lane Burger King
Man shot, car stolen at Theodore gas station: Mobile Police
Head on crash in Citronelle, ‘Jaws of Life’ used in rescue: Citronelle Fire & Rescue
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught on camera: K9 chases a suspect after high-speed chase and crash in Foley
Alabama woman killed after crashing car into high school building
