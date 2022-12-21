ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Larry Barker’s best 2022 investigations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been another year of stories of abuse, neglect, and potentially deadly situations uncovered by Larry Barker. Some of his best are highlighted here, including stories of corruption at APD, broken fire hydrants, and dangerous bridges across the state. APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated While assigned to the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 14-20

Eric A. Archuleta, 35, of Espanola was arrested December 14 on a Magistrate Court warrant. April M. Rivera, 37, of Los Alamos was arrested on an arrest order. Jonah Zion Boudreau, 22, of Chimayo was arrested December 18 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Thief steals 10-foot nutcracker from Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a tradition the Martinez family does during the holidays, creating over-the-top decorations for the neighborhood to enjoy. "A lot of them cruised by every night to put their kids to bed and stuff to see our decorations," said Christopher Martinez. But this year, that joy...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for multiple DWI’s accepts plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Whitey, who has been arrested multiple times for DWI took a plea deal Wednesday. Whitey pleaded guilty to three separate DWI offences and admitted her identity to two prior DWI’s. A judge ordered Whitey to take part in the DWI court program. If she completes the program, she will get credit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

