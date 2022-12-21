Rangers could steal another key player from Mets?

Despite already signing away Jacob deGrom earlier this offseason, the Texas Rangers may not be done raiding the New York Mets’ pantry.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports this week that the Rangers are among the teams interested in veteran outfielder Michael Conforto. The career-long Met Conforto remains available as a free agent.

Conforto was an All-Star with the Mets in 2017 and followed that up with a personal-best 33 homers and 92 RBIs in 2019. But he did not play at all last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. During his last full season in 2021, Conforto hit .232 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs over 125 games.

The Rangers already spent a lot this offseason on the ex-Mets ace deGrom . They will have to pony up more if they want Conforto as well, especially given the recent reports about his projected price tag .

