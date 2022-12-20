The city of Washington and several nonprofit groups that support domestic violence victims were winners in the latest round of federal grants awarded by Franklin County. At a recent meeting of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee, the committee recommended approval of more than $6 million in grants were recommended, out of $34 million in grant request received. The requests totaled more than the county received in ARPA funds. The county has approximately $18 million remaining of the $20.2 million it received in federal stimulus money.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO