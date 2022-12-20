Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Missourian
Pacific aldermen plan to vote Jan. 3 on possible marijuana sales tax
The Pacific Board of Aldermen is scheduled to vote Jan. 3 on whether to put a marijuana sales tax on the April ballot. The bill on levying the sales tax of up to 3 percent had its first reading Tuesday. Mayor Heather Filley said discussion on the item is planned before the Jan. 3 vote.
Washington Missourian
County tentatively awards ARPA funds to Washington, nonprofits
The city of Washington and several nonprofit groups that support domestic violence victims were winners in the latest round of federal grants awarded by Franklin County. At a recent meeting of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee, the committee recommended approval of more than $6 million in grants were recommended, out of $34 million in grant request received. The requests totaled more than the county received in ARPA funds. The county has approximately $18 million remaining of the $20.2 million it received in federal stimulus money.
Washington Missourian
Christmas Greetings from Marbach, Washington's Sister City
Washington Mayor Doug Hagedorn passed on the following message from the mayor of Marbach am Neckar, Jan Trost, Washington's Sister City in Germany:. “With friendly greetings from the city of Schiller!”. Bürgermeister Jan Trost also said he is looking forward to visiting Washington in 2024.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposal
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Do you need some more cash? If so, know you're not alone as inflation is hitting everyone really hard. If you also are a resident of St. Louis, here is some news that could potentially be a game changer for you.
QuikTrip starts long zoning process for gas station proposed at Saint Louis University entrance that's opposed by residents
ST. LOUIS — QuikTrip has started the long zoning process required to build a new gas station and convenience store next to the Saint Louis University campus, which will require a series of public hearings and approvals from city and state officials. The Tulsa-based chain of gas stations and...
Washington Missourian
ECC, Mercy among agencies denied federal funds by county
While the Franklin County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved more than $6 million in expenditures during a recent meeting, the committee also rejected a number of grant requests. The committee consists of the three county commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders. The committee...
kjluradio.com
Shuttered hospitals in Fulton, Mexico sold again, new owner not granted an operating license
Two shuttered hospitals in Fulton and Mexico change hands once again but may never re-open. Platinum Health bought the Callaway Community Hospital and Audrain Community Hospital in April, after Noble Health announced that it was shutting the two facilities down to become financially viable. Although Noble Health had said they hoped to reopen, all 175 employees at both facilities were later furloughed.
With bitter temps, residents at Downtown St. Louis apartment complex say they shouldn't have to fight for heat
ST. LOUIS — These bitterly cold temps are especially worrisome for tenants in one apartment complex in our area. It’s an issue we first reported on earlier this month. “This is like bone-chilling, death cold," says Tawana Colbert, a resident at the Arcade Apartments in Downtown St. Louis.
Washington Missourian
Residents continue to pay tax bills ahead of extended deadline
People are lining up to pay their Franklin County property taxes despite the extended deadline. “It’s normal for this time of year, but compared to any other day it’s been busy,” county Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann said Tuesday.
'The fiscally responsible decision': St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones vetoes firefighter pension change
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has vetoed legislation that would return pension board control to firefighter interests, her office said Friday. Jones' spokesman said the measure had been consistently opposed by City Budget Director Paul Payne and Comptroller Darlene Green. Jones' predecessor, Lyda Krewson, vetoed similar legislation last year, a move Jones' spokesman said was "the fiscally responsible decision."
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
West Newsmagazine
Chesterfield license office to close permanently this month
The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office at 100 Chesterfield Commons East Road in Chesterfield. The last day of operations will be Dec. 27. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). All license office contracts...
Man found dead in north St. Louis City Tuesday afternoon
A body has been discovered in north St. Louis City.
Former owner of controversial nightclub now working for St. Louis prosecutor
ST. LOUIS — The former owner of the controversial Reign nightclub, which the city shut down due to crime issues, is now working for the city’s top prosecutor. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Dana Kelly in August to be an administrative assistant. She’s paying her $50,000.
Washington Missourian
20 individuals with active warrants arrested as part of multi-jurisdiction operation
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department conducted an operation to serve active felony arrest warrants throughout Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The result of the operation was that 20 individuals were taken into custody. The active warrants were based on past felony cases, which were entered as failure to appear in court, probable cause warrants, or probation and parole violations.
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
KSDK
Some residents in St. Louis apartments have gone months without heat
A woman says her home at the Arcade Apartments in St. Louis has not had heat for months. She's fed up, but the apartment says it's working on a fix.
advantagenews.com
House fire in Brighton Friday night
It was a bitterly cold night to fight a fire, but crews from Brighton were able to successfully put one out, Friday night. The department’s report on Facebook does not give a specific address, but says they arrived on the scene of a house fire around 6:45 pm and were there for about two hours.
Calls ‘though the roof’ as plumbers deal with frozen, burst pipes in St. Louis area
The elements are tough for families to deal with, even more so for those dealing with the harsh reality of frozen or burst pipes.
Comments / 0