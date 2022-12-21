Read full article on original website
Ascension Via Christi Shows Off New Christmas Arrivals
Volunteers at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg handmade Christmas outfits for the newest arrivals on the Labor and Delivery Unit. One of the unit’s nurses, Rachel Johnson, photographed the bundles of joy as a gift to parents.
Kevin Allen Purchases Aunt Toadies Restaurant
Kevin “Skitch” Allen purchased Aunt Toadie’s Restaurant in October but officially took over the business on Dec. 12, 2022. “My heart is on the east side of town,” he said. Allen started his construction business and car wash on the east side of Fort Scott. Nineteen...
