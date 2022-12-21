Norman Christmas Day Dinner org asks for money, supplies

NORMAN, Oklahoma — As Oklahoma prepares for a cold holiday season, the Margarian family gears up for their 36th annual Norman Christmas Day Dinner.

Last year’s dinner involved over 200 community volunteers and successfully distributed 1500 meals across the Norman area.

The family’s founding principle still rings true decades later, that “no one should eat alone on Christmas day.”

By bringing together families of all ages, the foundation hopes to foster a community of acceptance and togetherness that can eliminate loneliness.

“People wouldn’t have Christmas without this event,” said Founder and President of the organization Bob Magarian on a phone call with Free Press. “A lot of people are lonely out there, and people don’t talk about it.”

Norman Christmas Day Dinner serving line. (courtesy photo)

The free dinner is held at the Norman High School Cafeteria on Christmas Day, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Santa distributes toys and gifts to those who attend.

Local residents can have meals delivered by contacting Bob Magarian directly (405-364-3273) by December 21st.

How to help

Bob and Paula Margarian’s Christmas Day Dinner Foundation is only possible with continued support from the community.

The foundation is still looking for donations and currently accepts them at Morningstar Storage (1606 24th Ave SW, Norman, OK 73072).

Items can be taken to Norman High School on Christmas Eve from 9:00 AM to Noon as well. They direct donors to enter through the door at the loading docks on the east side of the building, off of Pickard Street.

Donations must be unwrapped new items, and they suggest the following;

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Calendars

Toiletries (FULL size shampoos, conditioners, or lotions)

Adult Hats

Adult Gloves

Adult Socks

Small Flashlights

Pens

Note pads

Safety related items

Small sewing/repair kits

Of course toys for all ages and items for teens too!!

The foundation has also created an Amazon list of items that’ll help them serve the community. Be sure to get items that will be delivered before Christmas.

This year, the Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner Foundation unveiled their website that makes monetary donations and volunteer sign up easier.

The Foundation values the role that businesses play in sustaining the program.

Donations of $500 or greater receive free advertising on the foundation’s website, social media accounts, and in the Norman transcript.

Donations can also be made by mail, addressed to;

Norman Christmas Community Dinner Foundation , P.O. Box 1763 , Norman, Oklahoma 73070

Make checks payable to: Norman Christmas Dinner Foundation

The organization still has a few volunteer slots open on the 23rd and many for the 25th, although most positions are reserved for those over 18.

If you have any questions about the dinner, donations, volunteering, or anything else pertaining to the Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner, they have several ways you can contact them.

The Facebook account Norman Christmas Day Community Dinner Foundation

By Phone at 405-364-3273

By Email at info@nromanchristmasdinner.org

