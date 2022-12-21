ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist killed in Ocean Beach crash identified

By Domenick Candelieri
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash Sunday in the Ocean Beach area has been identified, medical officials said.

Damien Alexander Robles, of Santa Clarita, Calif., was identified as the deceased, the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office stated on its website.

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. when the motorcyclist, traveling on Interstate Route 8 West, made his way through an intersection at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and hit a jersey barrier, according to the San Diego Police Department. The impact of the collision caused him to be ejected from his motorcycle into the adjacent Robb Field Skate Park located at 2525 Bacon Street.

Robles was pronounced dead at the scene due to trauma.

