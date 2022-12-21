Dec. 23 DUI checkpoint scheduled for SD

SAN DIEGO – Make sure to have a designated driver if you plan to drink on Friday. San Diego Police plan to hold a DUI checkpoint within city limits, officials said.

The location is not being disclosed, but it will be going on from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to San Diego police. Checkpoint locations are picked based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

If you encounter the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

An average first-time DUI charge can set you back $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license.

