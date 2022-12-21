Dec. 23 DUI checkpoint scheduled for SD
SAN DIEGO – Make sure to have a designated driver if you plan to drink on Friday. San Diego Police plan to hold a DUI checkpoint within city limits, officials said.
The location is not being disclosed, but it will be going on from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to San Diego police. Checkpoint locations are picked based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.DUI checkpoint set before Christmas Eve in La Mesa
If you encounter the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
An average first-time DUI charge can set you back $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 10