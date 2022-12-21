ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dec. 23 DUI checkpoint scheduled for SD

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO – Make sure to have a designated driver if you plan to drink on Friday. San Diego Police plan to hold a DUI checkpoint within city limits, officials said.

The location is not being disclosed, but it will be going on from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to San Diego police. Checkpoint locations are picked based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

DUI checkpoint set before Christmas Eve in La Mesa

If you encounter the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

An average first-time DUI charge can set you back $13,500 in fines and penalties as well as a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 10

SUDCC IV
3d ago

And I bet they impound more cars for the driver DRIVING SOBER WITH NO LICENSE, OR DRIVING ON A SUSPENDED LCIENSE THEN DUI! Law enforcement rarely catches DUIers AT "DUI checkpoints", and they impound the DUIers cars even less!

Reply(8)
2
 

