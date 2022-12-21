ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police expected to charge driver who allegedly hit cruiser, injuring trooper and K9

By Susannah Sudborough
 4 days ago

State Police said the trooper and dog were both inside a parked cruiser with its emergency lights on at the time of the crash.

Trooper Kenneth Hanchett and his K9 partner Orry were released from their respective hospitals Tuesday after being hit from behind in their cruiser on Monday. Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police say they plan on pressing charges against the driver who allegedly crashed into one of their cruisers Monday, injuring both a trooper and a police K9.

State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in a news release that 37-year-old Trooper Kenneth Hanchett and his partner Orry were both released from their respective hospitals Tuesday after being held overnight for tests and observation.

Procopio said they both suffered what could have been serious injuries yesterday afternoon when an SUV hit their cruiser from behind, but are currently in good condition.

At the time of the crash, Hanchett was working a detail protecting a construction crew, Procopio said. Both he and the dog were inside the cruiser, which was parked in the breakdown lane with its emergency lights on.

The driver who allegedly hit Hanchett and Orry was an 81-year-old Connecticut man who is now expected to face charges in connection with the crash, Procopio said.

