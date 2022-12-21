ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’

CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County divorce filings (12/12/22–12/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 12 through Dec. 19. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court

CASPER, Wyo. — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February 2023.
GILLETTE, WY
Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Obituaries: Potter; Hardin; Stevens

Michael Shane Potter: March 7, 1968 – December 17, 2022. Michael S. Potter, 54, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Mike was born in Casper and attended Casper schools. He participated in many activities, he was an altar boy at St. Anthony’s, a paperboy, and had several small lawn mowing businesses as a kid. He enjoyed sports and Boxed Golden Gloves. He made several trips to Ireland.
CASPER, WY
Casper fugitive on the run since August brought peacefully into custody

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man wanted since August in connection with an aggravated assault and police chase complied with all officer commands when he was arrested last weekend, according to a Casper police affidavit. Joshua Crook, 33, was also the subject of a high-profile police operation in west...
CASPER, WY

