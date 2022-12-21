Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Must Taste The Smoked Prime Rib At This Unique Craft Brewpub In Wyoming
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
4 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Facial hair enthusiasts claim the new world record for the longest beard chain in WyomingMuhammad Junaid MustafaWyoming State
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) OC readers show Holiday Spirit with decked-out homes in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Oil City News readers sent us photos of holiday houses around the city. Here’s a compilation along with street info. Jason Magnuson: “I have five songs programmed, for a total show of about 17 minutes.”
oilcity.news
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’
CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
oilcity.news
Casper Area Transit temporarily suspends service on the Red Route due to illness, extreme cold
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit is temporarily suspending service for the LINK bus service’s “Red Route” at 11:30 a.m. today, with the last departure from downtown occurring at 10:30 a.m. The route provides transportation services mainly along east 12th Street in Casper. Staffing shortages due...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (12/12/22–12/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 12 through Dec. 19. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
oilcity.news
Casper Family Aquatic Center offering new sessions of swimming lessons in January 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — When the new year rolls around, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will be offering new sessions of swimming lessons starting Jan. 9, 2023, the City of Casper said in a press release Thursday. Lessons will be 30 minutes long. Two eight-class weekday options are available and...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/13/22–12/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 13 through Dec. 20. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
All interstates, most highways reopen across Wyoming; black ice conditions persist
CASPER, Wyo. — All three interstates that cross through Wyoming have been reopened to all traffic on Thursday afternoon after facing various closures Wednesday and into Thursday due to winter conditions. I-80 was the last interstate to have closures in effect, but those have all been lifted, according to...
oilcity.news
Casper residents faced power outages, road closures during brutal arctic blast overnight
CASPER, Wyo. — Thousands were left without power in the Casper area late Wednesday night as temperatures plunged well below zero. More than 4,500 customers in Casper and Mills were without power around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Tweets from Rocky Mountain Power. Most power was restored by 2:20 early Thursday morning.
oilcity.news
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
CASPER, Wyo. — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February 2023.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Freezing outside, blazing inside: Snoop and friends bring ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ to Casper crowd
CASPER, Wyo. — The insanely cold Casper temperatures on Wednesday night did not go unnoticed inside the Ford Wyoming Center during the “Snoop Dogg’s Holidaze of Blaze” show. Most of the hip-hop artists who performed hailed from such toasty environments as Atlanta, Los Angeles and, in...
oilcity.news
Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Potter; Hardin; Stevens
Michael Shane Potter: March 7, 1968 – December 17, 2022. Michael S. Potter, 54, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Mike was born in Casper and attended Casper schools. He participated in many activities, he was an altar boy at St. Anthony’s, a paperboy, and had several small lawn mowing businesses as a kid. He enjoyed sports and Boxed Golden Gloves. He made several trips to Ireland.
oilcity.news
Casper to hit low near minus 23 degrees at 11 p.m. Thursday before warming trend; balmy Christmas high of 38 degrees expected
CASPER, Wyo. — While the Casper airport may have hit an all-time record low of minus 42 degrees early Thursday, and temperatures could dip as low as minus 23 degrees around 11 p.m. Thursday, the area can expect a warming trend heading into Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.
oilcity.news
Casper fugitive on the run since August brought peacefully into custody
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man wanted since August in connection with an aggravated assault and police chase complied with all officer commands when he was arrested last weekend, according to a Casper police affidavit. Joshua Crook, 33, was also the subject of a high-profile police operation in west...
oilcity.news
Casper shatters record cold temps on Thursday; warming trend ahead for Christmas weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The recent cold snap is poised to ease as the arctic air moves through the rest of the U.S. this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest temperature on record was recorded in the early hours on Thursday. “Casper had a record...
