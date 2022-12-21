Read full article on original website
Joyce Occasion
4d ago
They have a license plate number, the make and model of the car and general description of the person. Why have they not found him? Did I miss something in the article.?
Reply
6
Janey Siegrist
4d ago
well she said she got his license plate number so that shouldn't be too hard to track him down
Reply(1)
6
Gina Lee
3d ago
what has always boggled my mind and what I can't understand is this, if I were a woman jogger there is no way in hell I would jog without carrying bear mace if anybody touched me I'd let him have it! why would you want to be a female jogging alone without protection of some kind I do not understand this bear mace girls get your bear mace!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Related
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Police Report: Officer Fires Gun in Parking Lot While Approaching Vehicle, Driver Flees Scene
On Friday evening an officer with the Bellevue Police Department fired his weapon during an interaction with a vehicle with no license plates in a parking lot in the 300 Blk 120th Ave NE. The female driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, with officers attempting to pursue but ultimately stopping due to the suspect’s reckless driving.
2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
capitolhillseattle.com
One shot in Capitol Hill Goodwill alley gunfire
One person was shot after an altercation in an alley near E Denny and E Olive Way. SPD confirmed it was responding to the shooting and said the suspect had fled the scene. The person hit was not immediately located but eventually was found after a 911 call from a unit in a nearby apartment building where Seattle Fire was sent to provide treatment and transport the man to the hospital.
Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment
TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
q13fox.com
Suspect in custody for 2021 Tacoma homicide now charged for second murder
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was already in custody in connection to a September 2021 homicide in Tacoma has been charged for a second murder in that same year. According to Tacoma Police, a 22-year-old suspect is in custody for their alleged involvement in the death of 31-year-old Diego Escalante in September of last year.
Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment
Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
Burien Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs, cash, cars, guns & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police served a series of coordinated search warrants...
KOMO News
Seattle police looking for women who stabbed a man with a pen during carjacking
SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for two women accused of carjacking a man who gave them a ride in north Seattle Wednesday. According to police, the man was stopped at a light at NW 85th St and 1st Ave NW just after 10 a.m. when two women got into his car. They asked the man for a ride and he agreed.
Footprints in snow lead police to man who drove through fence in stolen van
SEATTLE — Footprints in the snow led police officers to a man accused of driving through a fence at a SODO business in a stolen van. At around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Seattle police officers tried to pull over a white van on South Andover Street at Seventh Avenue. The vehicle had a stolen license plate.
Seattle, Washington
Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest
An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
q13fox.com
Everett PD: Man drives car through Fred Meyer, pours gasoline on himself before car catches fire
EVERETT, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital after Everett Police say he drove his car through a Fred Meyer and poured gasoline on himself before his car caught fire. According to police, around 6 p.m., a man in his 50s drove his car through the front doors of the Fred Meyer on Evergreen Way. Officers then say they saw him being to pour gasoline on himself.
q13fox.com
253 car crashes, spinouts in less than 24 hours in King County
The Washington State Patrol says their officers have responded to 253 crashes, spinouts in King County. All of which happened in less than 24 hours.
valleyrecord.com
Teachers behaving badly | King County Local Dive
In this episode, we look at Renton music teacher who allegedly had inappropriate relationships with at least three of his students; and a Kent teacher who is under investigation of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual misconduct with a minor. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here.
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
seattlemedium.com
Addiction, Stolen-Car Hot Spots, Violence In Seattle
Stolen cars are found in neighborhoods all around the peninsula (and city) but there are a few known hotspots. On Thursday citywide media reported on SPD’s arrests in an investigation involving swapping fentanyl for EBT. Early in their investigation, detectives learned of a man dealing narcotics out of an RV. This and gun violence are all happening in and around the area.
New charges to couple in connection to death of 4-year-old
Seattle, WA. – The couple accused of the death of 4-year-old KJ Ford went in front of a judge on Thursday. Now, they face an additional charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment. The King County Prosecutor’s office filed new charges based on new information not known during the couple’s bail...
Mother, boyfriend plead not guilty in death of 4-year-old, bail increased to $2 million
SEATTLE — A mother and her boyfriend charged in the death of the woman's 4-year-old son pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday. Charges against Cynthia Rose Enyeart, 23, and 20-year-old Junior Prince Desta Asghedom were amended to include an aggravating factor of deliberate cruelty based on new information obtained since their first appearance, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office. Bail was increased to $2 million each.
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening ex
Seattle Police patch on an SPD officer's shoulderPhoto by(Justin Ward).. Rookie Seattle police officer Daniel Perez Puga, 25, received a 15-day suspension for threatening to slash his ex-girlfriend's tires and a series of alleged DV incidents in 2020 and 2021, according to a report released by SPD's oversight body on Thursday.
Chronicle
Major Western Washington Drug Bust Nets $10M Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin
BURIEN — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington.
q13fox.com
Seattle PD: 2 men injured in pickaxe, baseball bat fight
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after two men were injured in a fight involving a baseball bat and a pickaxe. According to police, a 24-year-old was leaving his apartment building in the Yesler Terrace when another tenet shoulder-checked him and accused him of making negative statements about a family member.
KING 5
Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 15