Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Duke Energy initiates rolling blackouts as severe weather conditions impact Triad communities
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thousands of North Carolinians woke up on Christmas Eve morning in the dark. These outages come after two days of severe weather conditions: heavy rain, below-freezing temperatures and wind gusts causing multiple down trees and powerlines. Saturday morning Duke Energy initiated temporary outages or rolling blackouts...
WXII 12
Power outages plague Piedmont Triad as cold front moves through the Carolinas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As temperatures dip to record-low numbers, many across the region are dealing with power outages. This came after strong winds sent trees toppling onto power lines. With just two days to go until Christmas, restoration crews are working around the clock, hoping to get power restored...
WXII 12
Arctic cold blast to bring the coldest Christmas air this century
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An arctic cold front will arrive early Friday morning, bringing us the coldest Christmas air this century. Scattered rain showers return after midnight and may mix with and briefly change to snow early Friday as temperatures begin to drop sharply. The mountains may receive up to an inch of light snow accumulation.
WXII 12
Dozens of flights cancelled, hundreds more delayed at North Carolina airports amid winter weather warnings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of 4:30pm on Thursday, 51 flights into or out of North Carolina's three major airports - CLT, RDU and GSO -have been cancelled. Charlotte has seen an additional 257 flights delayed, while Raleigh and Greensboro have seen 70 and 12 delays respectively. You can track...
WXII 12
North Carolina Highway Patrol is warning holiday drivers of black ice on roads
N.C. — Wintry weather is impacting the Piedmont Triad as folks make last-minute Christmas preps and travel for the holiday. North Carolina Highway Patrol says the biggest concern for drivers in the coming days is black ice. "You know, that's when we see the most severe collisions, is...
WXII 12
Send WXII 12 News your snow and ice photos, videos
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — We want to see your photos and videos of the winter weather across North Carolina!. Click the video player above to see Beech Mountain Ski Conditions. Share your content with us and check back later to see if we show them on TV. Email them to...
WXII 12
Real-time updates: Snow falls in mountains overnight ahead of arctic cold front in Triad
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina is bracing for amix of wintry weather over the next few days. Get the latest updates on road conditions, power outages, and other important storm information as an arctic cold blast impacts the state with real-time updates posted below. ►Get the latest winter weather...
WXII 12
15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
WXII 12
A 25-year-old vanished more than 50 years ago. Now, DNA identified his body in a cold case
DNA evidence leads to a big break in a Minnesota cold case — and authorities say the murder victim is from Nebraska. Louis Gattaino was 25 years old when he vanished in 1971. His remains were found 10 years later in a culvert near the Minnesota-South Dakota border. The...
Comments / 0