CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT URGING NO TRAVEL IN TOWN, ESPECIALLY ON NORTH END
The Crookston Police Department is strong urging no travel within the Crookston city limits, especially on the north end of town. They have responded to numerous calls for people stuck in snowbanks throughout town, especially on the north end along Fisher Avenue and its tributaries.
Sanford to merge with Valley Bone and Joint clinic in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Sanford Health is merging with another clinic, one of many similar conversations the company is working towards completing. WDAY Radio spoke with Sanford Health and Valley Bone and Joint, a clinic based in Grand Forks, about their merge which will officially be complete by January 1st, 2023. According to a release sent to WDAY Radio, Valley Bone and Joint will begin operating under the Sanford banner and will be renamed to Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Grand Forks.
Worker Taken To Hospital After Explosion & Fire at LM Wind Power in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — An employee at LM Wind Power is taken to Altru after an explosion is reported. The call came in just after three Tuesday afternoon. Grand Forks Fire crews arrived to find the building had been evacuated and the fire protection system was operating. When...
GRAND FORKS CITY COUNCIL APPROVES NEW PARKING SCHEDULE FOR 2023
Starting on January 1, 2023, road crews will begin following a new Street Maintenance Parking Schedule in the City of Grand Forks. The Grand Forks City Council approved the updated calendar parking ordinance on November 7, 2022. The reason for the changes to the Street Maintenance Parking Schedule is to...
Injury Reported Following Hit and Run Collision
One person was injured in a hit and run collision Wednesday. According to Thief River Falls Police, a 2015 Chevy Equinox was struck by an unknown vehicle at the corner of 13th Street East and Atlantic Avenue North just before 8:30am. Police say the driver of the unknown vehicle left the scene.
Minnesota man pleads guilty to deadly pileup near Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Minnesota man is facing final sentencing for causing a deadly pileup near Grand Forks. It's a story WDAY Radio has followed for you for months. Court records show 55-year-old Steven Piechowski pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter, three felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and two misdemeanor counts of assault and simple assault.
North Dakota reindeer ranch bringing Christmas joy
DRAYTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of the reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh happen to be located closer to North Dakotans than you might think. In Drayton, North Dakota, there’s a reindeer ranch. Owner and operator Kyle Hoselton has raised the animals for 25 years, and right now, he...
Northern Minnesota Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Fires Attorney, Delays Sentencing
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Eric Reinbold, who was convicted of killing his wife, has fired his attorney and forced a delay in his sentencing. In September, the Oklee, Minnesota man was found guilty of second-degree murder for the July 2021 stabbing death of Lisette Reinbold. Eric stabbed...
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
GF Corporate Center I….sold
The City of Grand Forks has completed the sale of the downtown Corporate Center 1 building. The closing date on the $5.7 million dollar building was Tuesday. Corporate Center I & II were built after the 1997 flood. The city used a combination of CDBG and EDA grants and local bonding to fund the construction. Corporate Center II was sold in 2021 for $GF Corporate Center IGF2.5 million dollars.
Musical Memories: Grandmother living with dementia can still play piano
HALSTAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Music makes us whole, and for some, it can even bring back memories. That’s the case for one grandma living with dementia in Halstad, Minn. All is calm and all is bright, but it’s anything but silent in the room of Dorothy Steen....
