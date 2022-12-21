(Grand Forks, ND) -- Sanford Health is merging with another clinic, one of many similar conversations the company is working towards completing. WDAY Radio spoke with Sanford Health and Valley Bone and Joint, a clinic based in Grand Forks, about their merge which will officially be complete by January 1st, 2023. According to a release sent to WDAY Radio, Valley Bone and Joint will begin operating under the Sanford banner and will be renamed to Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Grand Forks.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO