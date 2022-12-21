Read full article on original website
Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted.
Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
Road to Maunakea summit reopens after snow storm; but be informed if you go
The road to the summit of 13,796-foot Maunakea on the Big Island has reopened after crews cleared thick ice and heavy snow following the recent storm, according to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship. But Maunakea Rangers warn that conditions on the mountain can change...
DOH closes Maui food truck after spotting over 20 cockroaches during inspection
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation has closed down a Makawao food truck, the state Department of Health said Saturday. Inspectors said Thai Mee Up Kula 2 received a red placard and failed to address the infestation. The food truck can't reopen until the violations are addressed, officials said.
Firefighters extinguish brush fire near Maui airport that scorched about 50 acres
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters contained and extinguished Friday a brush fire on Maui that scorched about 50 acres. The fire started Thursday around 3 p.m. in the fallow fields near Kapalua Airport. The fire was contained around 7 a.m. and fully extinguished at 10:00 a.m. The Maui Fire Department said...
WATCH: Crews plow Maunakea Access Road
Maunakea Rangers from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo for Maunakea Stewardship plowed snow on the road to the summit today. The road remains closed as crews work from dawn till dusk to clear the snow ahead of the holiday weekend. UH officials say there are still 10-foot drifts along the half-mile stretch to the summit. Rangers are also working to widen the roadway.
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins
Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes.
HART: Portion of rail on track to open in 2023, but construction ongoing in Kalihi
Travelers across much of the eastern United States were bracing Thursday for one of the most treacherous Christmas weekends in decades.
Community battles on Oahu, Maui highlight tensions over access to public trails
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The fight for public access to Hawaii's trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Jim Barrett, who lives outside the gated community, loves taking his dog Ulu to the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail.
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
Officials give safety advice as Texans hit the road or skies in third busiest travel season since 2000. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other...
Inundated parking lot at Kahului airport pushing some to park illegally
Transportation officials reported earlier this week that the parking lots at the Lihu'e and Daniel K Inouye airports were reaching capacity -- and Maui residents have been complaining over Kahului airport's inundated lot. "It's so hard to find parking, like on Black Friday especially my husband was circling around, we...
Kitchen fire burns home in Makawao
According to the Maui Fire Department, crews arrived and found a house in flames.
Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
Crews scramble to clear roads, restore power to hundreds after strong storm barrels over state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighborhoods statewide were cleaning up Tuesday, a day after a strong winter storm pummeled the island chain, downing trees, flooding roads and cutting power to thousands. Maui and Hawaii Island appeared to be hardest hit by the storm ― and recovery efforts are slow-going. The Maui...
Big Island vigil held in honor of fallen Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew that went missing off Maui
As the sun set Thursday, Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew and members of the Big Island community gathered at Old Kona Airport Beach Park to say goodbye to a flight nurse, a paramedic and a pilot. The three crew members went missing after their medical transport aircraft apparently crashed on...
One of Hawaii's most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief
Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three.
Hawaiʻi Life Flight, community mourn loss of fallen crew members during Big Island vigil
As the sun set Thursday, Hawaiʻi Life Flight crew and members of the Big Island community gathered at Old Kona Airport Beach Park to say goodbye to a flight nurse, a paramedic and a pilot. The three crew members went missing after their medical transport aircraft apparently crashed on...
‘A high priority’: Green pledges major relief for one of Hawaii’s most overcrowded hospitals
Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three.
Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed "Christmas.". The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
