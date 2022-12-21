ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Officials: Power fully restored, roads reopened on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii Island communities are seeing improvements just in time for Christmas, after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. All roads affected by the Kona Low weather earlier this week are back open after more than a dozen were...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County opens shelter as some communities remain without power

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has opened a shelter for those impacted by ongoing power outages from a strong winter storm that barreled over the state Monday. The shelter is at Honokaa Gym and will primarily serve those in Ahualoa and Kukuihaele, where many remain without power. Officials said people...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Road to Maunakea summit reopens after snow storm; but be informed if you go

The road to the summit of 13,796-foot Maunakea on the Big Island has reopened after crews cleared thick ice and heavy snow following the recent storm, according to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship. But Maunakea Rangers warn that conditions on the mountain can change...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

WATCH: Crews plow Maunakea Access Road

Maunakea Rangers from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo for Maunakea Stewardship plowed snow on the road to the summit today. The road remains closed as crews work from dawn till dusk to clear the snow ahead of the holiday weekend. UH officials say there are still 10-foot drifts along the half-mile stretch to the summit. Rangers are also working to widen the roadway.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologsit Jen Robbins

Moisture from a dissipated front could bring a stray shower or two to leeward areas of Kauai and Oahu Saturday. Trade winds aren't expect to return until sometime next week, with only light showers possible for western slopes. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Inundated parking lot at Kahului airport pushing some to park illegally

Transportation officials reported earlier this week that the parking lots at the Lihu'e and Daniel K Inouye airports were reaching capacity -- and Maui residents have been complaining over Kahului airport's inundated lot. "It's so hard to find parking, like on Black Friday especially my husband was circling around, we...
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Check out the winter wonderland atop Mauna Kea

We asked, you voted: Here are your favorite must-have Hawaii gifts. We asked you on Instagram what are some must-have local gifts to get for the friend or family member in your life. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

One of Hawaii's most overcrowded hospitals may soon get some relief

Authorities said Magellan Avenue is closed between Iolani Avenue and Pele Street. Loved ones, friends hold candlelight vigil to honor lives of 3 crewmembers lost in crash off Maui. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the victims has been identified as paramedic Gabe Camacho, a father of three. Loved...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Native bird named ‘Christmas’ highlights recovery of Hawaiian honeycreepers

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - State wildlife experts are showing off an endangered Hawaiian honeycreeper they nicknamed “Christmas.”. The honeycreeper is part of an endangered species called akiapolaʻau that is native to Hawaii Island. Researchers named the bird Christmas because of the red and green leg band used to identify...
HAWAII STATE

