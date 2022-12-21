Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Diamondback Saloon, popular country bar in Belleville, closing after nearly 40 years
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Diamondback Saloon, a popular spot for dancing and live music in Belleville is closing. The owner has sold the bar along the I-94 Service Drive to retire after operating the bar since 1985. According to the outgoing owner, Diamondback's new owners plan to make the...
HometownLife.com
New restaurant planned at Novi golf course; decision on liquor license pending
A restaurant could return to a north Novi golf course sometime in 2023. Ownership of the Maples Golf Club, located off 14 Mile between Novi Road and Welch, changed hands earlier this year. The new ownership has asked the city to grant it a liquor license for a restaurant planned at the site. City Council took up the proposal Dec. 19.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County road crews expect to be salting, plowing for next 36-48 hours
Road crews from Oakland County considered the work done overnight a success after many of the streets remained ice-free Friday morning. That may not last however, as the 'double whammy' of wind and temperatures may make any snow and ice melt refreeze.
Injured swan stuck to frozen lake saved by Oakland County Sheriff's Office
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An injured swan stuck frozen to ice in an Orion Township lake for more than 24 hours was rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team on Thursday. Residents saw the swan in Voorheis Lake Wednesday and called for help when they saw the swan still there on Thursday. The Lake Orion Fire Department asked for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to rescue the swan.At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan to try and clear the area to allow the swan to swim, but the swan was unable to free itself.The rescue team then used a blanket to cover the swan's head and removed it from the lake.Officials say the swan had an injured leg and was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to care for its injuries.
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
speedonthewater.com
Sunsation’s ‘Winter Boating On Lake St. Clair’ Video Destined To Become A Holiday Classic
Among my family members when we get together for the holidays, the annual debate revolves around one delicate question. And for the most part, we are equally divided on the answer. Is “Diehard” a Christmas movie?. The answer, at last in my realm, skews along gender lines. Most...
The Henry Ford cancels all operations for Dec. 23, including Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford has canceled all operations for Friday, Dec. 23, due to the expected winter weather conditions. The closure includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Giant Screen Experience, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, according to a Facebook post from The Henry Ford. In addition, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders impacted by the closures, as museum officials say ticket exchanges are currently not possible. Here's how to receive a full refund:If tickets were bought online or over the phone and received in the mail, orders will be automatically refunded in 10-12 business days. There is no need for these ticketholders to take any action. If tickets were bought in person, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate refunds.If tickets were purchased over the phone and were to be picked up at Will Call locations, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate their refunds. Museum officials say Holiday Nights will be operational on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
LIVE TRAFFIC MAP: List of road closures, crashes and more in metro Detroit
The winter storm has officially arrived in metro Detroit, with snow beginning overnight and temperatures dropping quickly into the teens and the single-digits.
fox2detroit.com
Massive blaze breaks out Detroit warehouse on city's east side
No one was injured in a blaze that was upgraded to a four-alarm fire Friday morning after a large vacant building became engulfed in flames. The wind from the winter storm that rolled through made battling it very difficult.
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
13abc.com
TFRD battles fire in Toledo’s Old West End
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to Toledo firefighters, a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. The...
fox2detroit.com
Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
fox2detroit.com
MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high...
fox2detroit.com
School closings: Metro Detroit Christmas snowstorm prompts Friday closures
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - All of Southeast Michigan is under a winter storm warning starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday and lasting through Saturday morning at 4 a.m. While it may be the start of holiday break for many school districts, not all are done for the semester. Thursday...
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
These 20 metro Detroit restaurants are open on Christmas Day
Christmas Day is less than a week away. And if you haven't given any thought to Christmas dinner, we've got you covered. You can give yourself a break and leave the cooking to someone else. Around metro Detroit, many restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Several of the restaurants...
Comments / 0