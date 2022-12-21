ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

HometownLife.com

New restaurant planned at Novi golf course; decision on liquor license pending

A restaurant could return to a north Novi golf course sometime in 2023. Ownership of the Maples Golf Club, located off 14 Mile between Novi Road and Welch, changed hands earlier this year. The new ownership has asked the city to grant it a liquor license for a restaurant planned at the site. City Council took up the proposal Dec. 19.
NOVI, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Injured swan stuck to frozen lake saved by Oakland County Sheriff's Office

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An injured swan stuck frozen to ice in an Orion Township lake for more than 24 hours was rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team on Thursday. Residents saw the swan in Voorheis Lake Wednesday and called for help when they saw the swan still there on Thursday. The Lake Orion Fire Department asked for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to rescue the swan.At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan to try and clear the area to allow the swan to swim, but the swan was unable to free itself.The rescue team then used a blanket to cover the swan's head and removed it from the lake.Officials say the swan had an injured leg and was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to care for its injuries.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

The Henry Ford cancels all operations for Dec. 23, including Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford has canceled all operations for Friday, Dec. 23, due to the expected winter weather conditions. The closure includes the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Giant Screen Experience, Ford Rouge Factory Tour and Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, according to a Facebook post from The Henry Ford. In addition, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour will also be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders impacted by the closures, as museum officials say ticket exchanges are currently not possible. Here's how to receive a full refund:If tickets were bought online or over the phone and received in the mail, orders will be automatically refunded in 10-12 business days. There is no need for these ticketholders to take any action. If tickets were bought in person, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate refunds.If tickets were purchased over the phone and were to be picked up at Will Call locations, people are instructed to use the Contact Us page to initiate their refunds. Museum officials say Holiday Nights will be operational on Thursday, Dec. 22. 
DEARBORN, MI
13abc.com

TFRD battles fire in Toledo’s Old West End

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to Toledo firefighters, a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. The...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit

Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high...
DETROIT, MI

