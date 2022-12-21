What is going on? Heather Gay has made headlines amid Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 for her now-infamous black eye. However, what actually went down is still pretty foggy. While some Bravo stars have speculated that she was hit during a drunken night out, Heather has stayed tight-lipped about what really went down.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO