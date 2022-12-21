ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Lakers, minus Anthony Davis, set to take on Kings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NjMVb_0jpW8PfV00

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings hope to get back on winning tracks when they square off Wednesday night in the California capital.

The Lakers had won two in a row before opening a three-day, two-game trip without LeBron James and absorbing a 130-104 drubbing in Phoenix at the hands of the Suns on Monday night.

At the same time, the Kings, also seeking a third consecutive win but doing so on their home court, saw the Charlotte Hornets come to town and walk away with a 125-119 victory.

L.A. and Sacramento met once earlier this season, with the Kings winning 120-114 on the road in November in a game in which the Lakers were also missing James.

This time, they’ll be without Anthony Davis, who injured his right foot in a 126-108 home win over the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

James had 33 points in 37 minutes in his sidekick’s absence in a 119-117 triumph at home over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, then sat out the second night of a back-to-back in Phoenix.

He is expected to return Wednesday to a site at which he has had more than his fair share of success in his career, going 7-3 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, 2-1 with the Miami Heat and, most recently, 2-1 with the Lakers.

James has scored at least 30 points six times in those 16 games, including a 51-point explosion for the Cavaliers in 2009.

The Lakers aren’t sure when Davis will be able to return, so James admitted it’s up to the current collection of healthy bodies to band together and win as often as possible to keep the club close enough in the Western playoff race. The hope is that a late run could carry the team into the postseason and toward another championship.

“A minor setback before a major comeback,” he said of Davis’ injury. “We’re going to try and hold down the fort for as long as we can until we get our No. 1 guy back. I hope he just has a clear mind and takes his time and understands that it’s just temporary.”

Like last year, when the Lakers (11th) and Kings (12th) were separated by just three games and both narrowly missed the Western play-in tournament, both clubs currently find themselves in a tight battle at the lower end of the playoff picture. Sacramento will take the court 3 1/2 games ahead of the Lakers, who currently would be on the outside of the 10-team Western postseason.

Domantas Sabonis (21 points, 10 rebounds) and De’Aaron Fox (32 points, 12 assists) both recorded double-doubles in the earlier win in Los Angeles, and both are coming off monster games in Monday’s loss to the Hornets.

Sabonis had 28 points and 23 rebounds against Charlotte, and Fox a game-high 37 points, but it didn’t prevent a disappointing opening to a six-game homestand.

Kings coach Mike Brown, who once coached James in Cleveland, took time after Monday’s setback to push Sabonis for a spot on the Western All-Star team.

“He’s just a very special player,” the first-year Kings coach insists. “There aren’t many guys that have the skill set that he has around the league at that position.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury

Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Darvin Ham drop harsh truths on Lakers after crushing loss. vs. Hornets

The wheels came off the Los Angeles Lakers season on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets. LeBron James lost his shoe on the final possession, resulting in a Dennis Schroder missed three-pointer and arguably the team’s most deflating loss of the 2022-23 season: a 134-130 defeat at Crypto.com Arena (the Lakers blew a 4-on-1 fast break on the preceding play).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy