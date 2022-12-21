ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Daisy!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a five-year-old pointer Terrier mix named Daisy. Daisy, who has a soft, red chestnut and cream-colored coat, wants Santa to know that she’s been a good doggy this year. She enjoys going on walks, getting...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Burst Pipe Shuts Down Hartford Library For at Least a Week

Dropping temperatures have played a role in the temporary closure of one of Hartford's libraries. Officials say the city's Main Street library will be closed for at least a week after a four-inch water feed line to a chiller in a fourth floor penthouse broke around 10:30 Saturday morning. All...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Involved in Old Saybrook Crash Missing, May Be in Need of Medical Attention

Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a man that's been missing since Saturday afternoon. Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says that 64-year-old Robert Lagano of Old Saybrook had been driving in the area of Essex Road during the mid-afternoon hours when his vehicle unexpectedly went off the roadway and into a group of trees.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT

The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Rainy, windy conditions reported in Bristol

President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on power outages Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Torrington couple plannning mission trip to Nicaragua

TORRINGTON — Dr. Matt Blondin and attorney Audrey Blondin are preparing for their annual VOSH-CT mission trip to San Juan del Sur in Nicaragua. But more than 20 boxes and bags of supplies — eyeglasses, tests, medicines and other materials needed for the weeklong eye care clinic — are missing.
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy