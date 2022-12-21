Read full article on original website
Christmas miracle: Hamden dog survives poisoning from eating over 40 pieces of gum
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This Christmas, a dog from Hamden survived a scary poisoning that could have been fatal. On Wednesday, the Rossetti family’s cat got out of the house, and when they came back inside after retrieving the pet, they came across a horrible scene: their 80-lb. pure bred yellow Labrador on her side, […]
NBC Connecticut
Hamden Animal Rescue Looks to Give New Litter of Puppies Their Forever Homes
The Where the Love Is, Inc. animal rescue in Hamden is trying to get the word out about a new litter of puppies. Two of their rescues recently had them and now, there are 15 puppies that need forever homes. The rescue posted a video of the puppies and how...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Daisy!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a five-year-old pointer Terrier mix named Daisy. Daisy, who has a soft, red chestnut and cream-colored coat, wants Santa to know that she’s been a good doggy this year. She enjoys going on walks, getting...
'Christmas Miracle': Family's Cat Found At CT I-91 Rest Stop 5 Months After Going Missing
A cat named "Minka" who went missing at an I-91 rest stop in Connecticut over the summer is going home for the holidays.On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Middletown Animal Control in Middlesex County shared the happy update about the cat who went missing at an I-91 rest stop back in July."Get your tissues ready…
Fall River Cat Found Stranded with Her Kittens Needs a Good Home [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal to talk about. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we get a chance to shine a light on one of the hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast waiting for their forever families. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, a young cat from Fall River is hoping to bring happiness to a home.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Encounter Floodwaters While Responding to Call in Stonington
Firefighters in Stonington had to deal with some flooding while responding to a fire call Friday morning. The call came in for a fire at a home on Lindberg Road in the Lord's Point section of Stonington. As firefighters made their way to the scene, they encountered some floodwaters across...
Bridgeport woman holds holiday food, clothing and gift giveaway for community that helped her after housefire
Over a decade ago, the community came to her aid and helped rebuild her home when it burned down. Now she hopes the giveaway will show her gratitude.
How to safely prepare your house if the power goes out while you’re gone
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You probably know to take crucial items, prescriptions and photos with you, but how do you prepare your home to leave it behind in a winter storm? With the potential for hundreds of thousands of people to lose power over the next few days, leaving a home for a vacation […]
NBC Connecticut
Burst Pipe Shuts Down Hartford Library For at Least a Week
Dropping temperatures have played a role in the temporary closure of one of Hartford's libraries. Officials say the city's Main Street library will be closed for at least a week after a four-inch water feed line to a chiller in a fourth floor penthouse broke around 10:30 Saturday morning. All...
Eyewitness News
Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
New London County braces for 24-hour storm; line crews in place to respond
NORWICH, Conn. — Rain began falling across New London County Thursday afternoon. The complex storm is expected to intensify overnight into Friday morning when temperature drops could create problematic black ice. In Norwich, people scrambled to complete last-minute shopping before hunkering down for the night. “I’m prioritizing. What’s more...
NBC Connecticut
Man Involved in Old Saybrook Crash Missing, May Be in Need of Medical Attention
Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a man that's been missing since Saturday afternoon. Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says that 64-year-old Robert Lagano of Old Saybrook had been driving in the area of Essex Road during the mid-afternoon hours when his vehicle unexpectedly went off the roadway and into a group of trees.
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare Food
Dunkin' Donuts says a store in Connecticut is no longer an authorized franchisee because it failed food safety inspections. Dunkin' Donuts Battles a local Connecticut man in Federal Court. The company wants to close the store over Health & Safety Violations.
Tree fell on Springfield house; 1 injured, 4 forced from home
One person was injured and four people are without a place to live after a tree came down on their Springfield home Friday morning.
New Haven county leaders keeping an eye on wind, rain, and coastal flood concerns
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On Connecticut's coast, they're prepping for high winds, flooding, and a big temperature drop, all coming with a mix of challenges. "Number one is high winds, number two is flooding, and number three is freezing,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. Mayor Elicker and...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Tree falls on South Windsor home during holiday storm; no injuries reported
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A home in South Windsor suffered significant damage after a tree fell on its roof as a strong holiday storm brought gusty winds and rain across Connecticut. The South Windsor Fire Department said no injuries were reported from the tree falling. It did not say...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Rainy, windy conditions reported in Bristol
President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on power outages Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
trumbulltimes.com
Torrington couple plannning mission trip to Nicaragua
TORRINGTON — Dr. Matt Blondin and attorney Audrey Blondin are preparing for their annual VOSH-CT mission trip to San Juan del Sur in Nicaragua. But more than 20 boxes and bags of supplies — eyeglasses, tests, medicines and other materials needed for the weeklong eye care clinic — are missing.
