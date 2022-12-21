ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago
SANTA MARIA COUNTY, Calif. – At least three cars are involved in a multiple-car rollover on Santa Barbara Highway 135 near Elkhorn Estates around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Dispatch Services.

CHP reported a tan Honda struck a white SUV possibly causing the multiple-car crash and car rollover of a third party white Chevy.

CHP Dispatch received a call indicating that one of the vehicles may have been driving recklessly before the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but it is possible some individuals from the accident were walking alongside the highway, according to responding to CHP officers.

The white Chevy involved in the crash rolled over on its side and is awaiting a tow truck.

