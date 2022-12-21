ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFYR-TV

Capital Electric Cooperative members receive messages asking to conserve power

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Capital Electric Cooperative customers took to social media after receiving an email last night to conserve power. The email said: ‘...the demand for electricity is forecasted to exceed the limits of resources available...,’ known as a Level 2 energy alert. According to a spokesperson with the company, Lincoln and Menoken had an unrelated power outage this morning that was quickly resolved.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters were overflowing Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending “bomb cyclone” that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
