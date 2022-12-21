ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point’s ‘Rock N’ Roll Grandma’ breaks into the world of hip hop

By Natalie Wilson
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmdsN_0jpW5Y4l00

(WGHP) — After a health scare, Amy Beusse is following through on a promise she made to herself months ago—not to let a second chance at life pass her by.

Since FOX8 shared Beusse’s story in July , she has moved from performing on stage to recording in the studio.

Triad girl battling lung illness will spend Christmas in hospital, but hope is on the horizon

Someone approached her to record patriotic music during the election season.

During her time in the studio, music engineers took notice.

“I just knew. I was like, ‘Oh man, this is something different here,’” said music engineer, producer, and writer Kamen Della, also known as “KD.”

The self-proclaimed “Rock N’ Roll Grandma” has been given the opportunity to record hip-hop music.

Beusse and Della collaborated on the song “On the Floor.”

“People my age, people a little bit older than me, younger than me, they’re blown away because they’re not used to hearing somebody with an old timbre voice, that old soul on this modern stuff, and it’s amazing. The people love it,” Della said.

“It’s not just about an age thing, and it’s not just about a white thing, and it’s not just about what kind of music I like because at the end of the day, when you close your eyes in that room and you’re building music, there is every diversity, every age represented and that is magic,” Beusse said.

Beusse hopes to have her music available on different platforms for the public to enjoy soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out Christmas cheer in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood. David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community.  “We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David […]
LEXINGTON, NC
wschronicle.com

New arena football team to unveil jerseys at local bar

United Firepower is the new arena football team set to play their first game at the fairgrounds annex next spring. The team is inviting fans and Winston-Salem locals to their jersey reveal and team meet and greet on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at ROAR entertainment complex at 633 N. Liberty St.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point University

HPU’s Christmas Worship Service Airs Nationally on NBC

Several High Point University groups will be performing holiday music including the University Singers, the Women’s Chorus, the Men’s Glee Club, the Chapel Choir and the Chamber Singers. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 23, 2022 – “A Serenade for Shepherds,” a special Christmas worship service filmed on High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC

Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
randolphhub.com

First time’s a winner!

Leatrice Brothers of Kennametal is the first of 10 local raffle winners to test her key in the United Way of Randolph County’s Annual Car Giveaway — and it fit, much to her surprise and the surprise of other keyholders waiting their turn. Brothers became the owner of...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Clark Griswold Has Nothing On High Point University President Nido Qubein

Anyone who knows High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein knows that, whenever he does something, he goes all in. That’s the case even when it comes to Christmas because right now the university has the state’s tallest Christmas tree as well as an abundance of other Christmas decorations that are drawing people to the campus from all around.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Fiery Greensboro crash closes Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street; critical injuries reported, firefighters say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street is closed in Greensboro due to a crash with injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The Greensboro Fire Departments tells FOX8 critical injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire during the crash. The road is closed in both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet

No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
88K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy