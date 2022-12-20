Read full article on original website
Open finance platform Syncfy raises $10 million seed round
Syncfy, the open finance platform focused on Latin America, announced the closing of a $10 million seed round. The round was led by Point72 Ventures and included contributions from JAM Fund, Ausum Ventures, Avalancha Ventures, FJ Labs, MANTIS Venture Capital, and XBTO Humla Ventures. In addition, angel investors who joined...
Ecuadorian fintech AltScore raises $3.5 million to expand operations in Mexico
Ecuadorian fintech AltScore, which provides B2B lending infrastructure, recently announced it had raised $3.5 million in seed funding. The firm, founded by Andres Perez and Mateo Semerene, plans to use these resources to boost its integrated credit platform in Latin America. The round was led by Far Out VC, with...
