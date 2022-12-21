Read full article on original website
The gift of warmer air on Christmas day
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - All though we saw a “warmer” day today, it will still remain cold this evening and overnight. As most of you probably have plans to head out this evening for church services, family gatherings and last second shopping, be sure to bundle up as old man winter still has his grip on the area. Expect temperatures this evening single digits with low temperatures by Christmas morning will be between -7° in the east and 7° in the west. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight as well.
Staying healthy in the midst of a winter storm
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With brutal cold weather, health professionals are urging people to think about their health. One area of that is with ice causing slick walk ways. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention one million Americans are injured annually as a result of falling on ice or snow, and tragically almost 17,000 people die as a result of an ice injury.
Preventing frozen pipes during bitter cold
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The weather outside is frightful, but there are ways to protect for people to protect their homes as the bottom drops out of the thermometer, it all starts with a part of the home you rarely thought about. More than 250,000 families and homes experience a...
Extreme cold through Friday..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The snow has moved on, but extreme cold and windy conditions will carry over into Friday. Winds will continue to be gusty tonight, with some gusts into the 40 mph range. A WIND CHILL WARNING will continue into Friday for dangerous wind chills, ranging from 35 to 40 below tonight through Friday morning. With those temperatures, frostbite could occur on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
One more night of bitter cold wind chills before temperatures moderate into Christmas Day
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After an improved day compared to the past few days, bitter cold temperatures and wind chills are still the big story. Although winds will trend lighter overnight, with lows in the -0s across across the area, feel-like temperatures will fall into the -15 to -25 range this evening and overnight. By tomorrow morning, winds will back off to around 5 to 15 mph. This should help wind chill values improve a little, but will still be well below zero. Low temperatures overnight will drop back into the single digits below zero. Clouds will increase a bit through the night.
Tri-City Food Fight ongoing
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The annual “Tri-City Food Fight” food drive is still going strong, but time is running out to donate. As of last count, the Hastings Museum is in the lead with 460 pounds of food donated, followed by 250 pounds for the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, and in third place is the Kearney Archway with 150 pounds donated.
Local organization holds annual Christmas Eve dinner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Knights of Columbus held its 36th annual Christmas Eve dinner, which ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square. Attendees enjoyed all of the holiday fixings, including turkey, stuffing, corn and desserts. Event organizers said they love being...
New store opens in Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For last minute Christmas shoppers out there, a new clothing shop has reopened on Friday. Brittany’s is a new clothing from sizes small all the way to XXXL. Owners Aaron and Brittany Adams moved their store into the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island from the Platte River Mall in North Platte, where they made a name for themselves by sponsoring clothing for Nebraskaland Days and Lazy RW Whiskey.
Hastings Salvation Army nears goal
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kettle Campaign for the Hastings Salvation Army is nearing its end, and as of now they are $8,000 short of their goal. The nonprofit is asking the community of Hastings for their support, whether it’s by donating to a kettle, writing a check, or donating in person at the Salvation Army.
The coldest wind chills in over 30 years
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The next 72 hours will feature a rare weather event as frigid air from the Arctic Circle leaks south into the United States. How rare is this cold weather we are going to experience? Well, Thursday and Friday’s wind chills are forecast to be the coldest we have seen since the 1989-1990 winter season. I was a junior in high school. That’s over 30 years ago. So, you can imagine the magnitude of this weather event. In fact, only about 5% of winter seasons since 1948 have experienced wind chills of -43 t0 -45 degrees Fahrenheit. The average winter season usually has wind chills of -35f or colder for 12 to 13 hours. The current forecast for Grand Island is for 29 hours. That’s more than double of what we would see in a single season. So, if you must head outside for a long period of time, wear 2-3 layers and be sure to cover every inch of your body as frostbite can occur is as little as 10 minutes with wind chills below -35 degrees.
Flight delays affect Central Nebraska travelers
GRAND ISALND, Neb. (KSNB) - The winter storm has cleared, but it’s left Grand Island with multiple flights being affected. With forecasted conditions of a few inches of snow, high winds, and white-out conditions, the storm has caused numerous delays and cancellations. The Allegiant Airlines flight out west to...
Quick Bites: Christmas Morning French Toast Casserole
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George shares a recipe for Christmas morning that the whole family can help with!. 1.Grease a 9 by 13 pan with non-stick cooking spray. 2.Place bread into the pan. 3.In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and brown sugar. Pour...
Volunteer fire department responds to house fire west of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire west of Kearney on Saturday. According to officials, KVFD was dispatched to Dunbar Road just before 3 a.m. KVFD said the home fire alarm and smoke detector system worked and alerted the family of the danger while...
Killer cold freezes diesel, delaying mail delivery a full day in one Nebraska county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management said mail would not be delivered on Thursday due to the dangerous weather. Officials said diesel in the semi-trucks that bring the area’s mail has frozen, leaving them stuck on an interstate. Normal delivery is expected to resume countywide on...
No parking overnight in downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You can’t park in downtown Grand Island overnight Thursday night into Friday morning. The City of Grand Island Streets Division will be clearing/hauling snow from the Downtown area overnight. This operation will require a parking ban on Downtown streets between midnight and 8 a.m. If your car is parked downtown during those hours you may be towed.
Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
More details revealed about Howard County cockfighting case
ST. PAUL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Court documents are revealing more details about an alleged cockfighting ring in Central Nebraska. Howard County Sheriff Tom Busch announced Monday that his office arrested 10 men after a 9-1-1 caller reported the rooster fighting event in a rural area southeast of St. Paul. We now know that seven of those arrested are from Grand Island, one is from Wood River, one is from Palmer and one is from Chapman.
One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
Grand Island mall redevelopment plan approved
The Grand Island City Council approved the large-scale development plan for Conestoga Mall Tuesday night, after examining the risks the project poses to the city. The council approved a redevelopment contract with Woodsonia Highway 281 LLC and the city of Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority for the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall property.
