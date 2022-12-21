Read full article on original website
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two WeeksThe Maine WriterAroostook County, ME
penbaypilot.com
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline
MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
wabi.tv
One Maine family’s Christmas diorama 40-years in the making
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - You may need a map to navigate through Grammy’s Village. The town has over 100 houses and 1,000 people and continues to grow each year. “It’s a labor of love. It takes us about three and a half days, right after Thanksgiving, to put it all together. But, it’s something that everybody looks forward to when they come to visit us,” said Pauline Miller.
wabi.tv
Winterport boy has Christmas wish fulfilled with hospital toy delivery, successful surgery
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - One young boy from Winterport is proving to be a Christmas miracle in more ways than one. We first told you about Grayson Witham earlier this week. The five-year-old suffers from a rare genetic disease and recently learned he’d need both kidneys removed. When Grayson...
foxbangor.com
Pet of the Week
BANGOR – Our weekly pet from the Bangor Humane Society, this time around, was a small pup named Siren. He got his name for the way he howls when he gets left alone for too long. For all the details on this sweet little guy, watch the full video...
wabi.tv
Strong Winds Until Midnight, Flash Freeze Into Saturday Morning
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - FIRST ALERT will remain in effect through midnight as strong and damaging winds will continue for the first half of the night and then the threat of a flash freeze into early Saturday morning. The strongest winds will last until the cold front begins to move...
wabi.tv
Bangor-area storm resources
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is anticipating widespread power outages due to the storm. Will be ready to open, should widespread power outages occur, for those needing to charge electronic devices or a warm place to stay. Notice of times and other relevant information will be made available should the need arise. If this becomes a necessity - all media outlets and social media platforms will be updated to reflect hours and contact information.
Authorities Say Body Found By Busy Bangor Shopping Center Thursday Morning
An already bustling part of Bangor was a buzz with more activity and police presence than usual Thursday morning, as authorities were called to the Airport Mall Complex off Union Street in Bangor for the report of a dead body in the field next to the building. Bangor PD's Public...
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
wabi.tv
Loaves & Fishes initiates campaign to feed kids over February vacation
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - For many people, the holiday season is a joyful time with holiday parties and family time that includes good food and gifts. But for many others, food insecurity can hit especially hard, not just around the holidays, but well after. After a successful campaign to help...
wabi.tv
State of Maine Offices closed Friday due to storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With the impending storm, Gov. Janet Mills has announced all State of Maine Offices will be closed Friday. Mills says she wants to ensure Maine people are safe heading into the holiday. Mills asks folks to prepare for the storm, take precautions, and check in on...
wabi.tv
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hawes Bridge Rd in Prospect closed until further notice
PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - The Town of Prospect has closed a Portion of Hawes Bridge Rd until further notice, according to their Facebook page. The closed the road past the split at North Searsport Rd, due to safety concerns with the culvert. Expect delays and seek alternate routes. We will...
penbaypilot.com
Heavy weather to roll through Midcoast with gusty winds and rain
MIDCOAST — Another wind/rain event in a long line of recent storms is predicted to be especially heavy-handed, but this one, due to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday, comes with plenty of warning. According to Rockland’s interim harbor master Molly Eddy, many boat owners are hauling their vessels, and preparing well for bad weather.
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
foxbangor.com
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
Heavy Wind and Rain on the Way
It won't be snow, but there will be plenty of heavy wind and rain coming our way Friday and then everything will freeze on Saturday!. With gusts up to 70 miles a hour expected Friday, there is an extremely high probability of power outages. It's important that you take precautions now, making sure you have batteries for flashlights, keep your electronic devices charged etc. With the high likelihood of power outages, some stores may be closed Friday into Saturday, so it would be a good idea to finish your grocery shopping for the weekend and any Christmas shopping as soon as possible.
wabi.tv
Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
foxbangor.com
Bank robbery suspect in court
BANGOR —A man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor this week made his first court appearance today. It was Tuesday afternoon when authorities say Donovan Steen, 32, held up the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway, making off with a still undisclosed amount of cash. In court on Friday...
mainebiz.biz
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant
Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
