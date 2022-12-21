BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are investigating a series of vehicle vandalism cases that appear to be related in the North End of Boise. The damage has been to the tires and sometimes the body of multiple vehicles. The vandalism has occurred over the last several days in the North End near 13th St. and W. Resseguie St., Bannock, and 24th and Main st.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO