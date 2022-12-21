Read full article on original website
Post Register
Two people stabbed in Caldwell, police looking for witnesses
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) - Doctors are treating two men with stab wounds. Caldwell Police say they responded to a stabbing at a business on the 900 block of Freeport 7:30pm Thursday. Google maps indicates a fast food restaurant is located in that area. Police say one man was stabbed outside...
Post Register
California man arrested in Nampa on kidnapping charge
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police arrested a California man on several charges, including 1st degree kidnapping. On Friday morning, dispatchers received a text-to-911 message from a woman who said she had been kidnapped and was being held against her will. Dispatchers communicated with the victim via text and...
Post Register
Multiple vehicle vandalism incidents in North End Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police are investigating a series of vehicle vandalism cases that appear to be related in the North End of Boise. The damage has been to the tires and sometimes the body of multiple vehicles. The vandalism has occurred over the last several days in the North End near 13th St. and W. Resseguie St., Bannock, and 24th and Main st.
Post Register
Michael's Christmas Miracle
Boise, ID (CBS2) — If you are in Fruitland tonight stop by Michael's Christmas Miracle. In honor of Michael Vaughan. It is at Farmers Mutual Telephone Company at 303 Sw 3rd st. Fruitland, Idaho, from 5 pm -8 pm. There will be treats, gifts for kids of all ages, and fun. With a special visit from Santa.
Post Register
Caldwell K9 recovers meth after foot pursuit
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding. The driver proceeded to flee from the police at a high rate of speed. The pursuing officer eventually gave up the chase because the rate of speed was too dangerous for the conditions and the public.
Post Register
Multiple gang related stabbings in Caldwell
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Caldwell Police officers responded to a gang-related stabbing at 7:30 pm on the night of Dec. 22 at the Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. Police arrived at a chaotic scene with two males suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victims have been identified as " Sureno" gang members from Caldwell.
Post Register
Man arrested following police chase in Caldwell
Caldwell, Idaho (CBS2) - A man is in jail on several charges following a police chase in Caldwell. On Thursday night at 7pm, Caldwell Police officers began searching for a vehicle that had been involved in a road rage incident. That incident began on the freeway and ended near Memorial...
Post Register
Snow falling across southwest Idaho today
BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
Post Register
Some flights canceled at BOI, how to check your flight status
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - A rough start to the holiday weekend for some travelers. As of Friday morning, four departing flights have been canceled. Those include flights to Seattle, Denver, Portland, and San Jose. Two arriving flights, both from Seattle have been canceled. You can check the status of your...
Post Register
Warmer temps with rain & snow headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Temperatures will slowly be rising over the next few days bringing our daily high's into the 30's. A nice break from those cold temperatures we've been seeing lately. However, before that happens we are going to see freezing conditions here here in the valley. Expect...
