HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jackson man was injured Thursday morning when his vehicle was sideswiped by another in Hillsdale County. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. on North Bunn Road near Fitzpatrick Road in Hillsdale Township. They say 26-year-old Derek David Williamson of Hillsdale was traveling south on North Bunn Road when he crossed the center line and sideswiped 59-year-old Stephen Neal Short who was heading north. Short was transported by Reading Emergency Unit to the Hillsdale Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. According to the Sheriff’s Office, both drivers wore their seat belts. Williamson was cited for Driving Left of Center.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO