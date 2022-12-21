Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Whitley County issues statement about change in travel advisory status
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Whitley County Commissioners have authorized the change in travel status for the county from Advisory (yellow) to Watch (orange). The order will remain in effect until rescinded by order of the Commissioners. Watch is the second highest level of travel status. Conditions are threatening to...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
wfft.com
Steuben County Emergency Management tips for severe weather
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Steuben County Emergency Management urges residents to monitor local temperature and weather conditions closely. If anyone needs a place to get out of the cold during the holiday weekend severe weather, area businesses, municipalities, and fire departments are willing to help keep residents safe and warm.
I-94 closed in multiple locations in Southwest Michigan due to several crashes
2 p.m. update Friday, Dec. 23: Stay off I-94 amid crashes, worsening blizzard conditions, state police say. UPDATE: See video, photos from I-94 pileup involving nine semi trucks. The Michigan State Police is reporting multiple shutdowns in sections of I-94 Friday morning due to a number of crashes as the...
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again on U.S. 30 after crash
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash disrupted traffic on U.S. 30 in extreme eastern Whitley County near the Allen County line for several hours Thursday morning. Traffic. INDOT Northeast tweeted that the crash involving a semi and another took place between County Line Road and Butt Road in Allen County. No word on whether anyone was hurt.
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
wtvbam.com
wfft.com
Whitley County Highway Department pulls all trucks off the roads
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Whitley County Highway Department has pulled all trucks off the roads. At 11 a.m. Friday, the the trucks were pulled after five trucks froze up completely. The engines are not able to stay hot enough to keep from being packed with ice. The Department...
wfft.com
Noble County advises people not to go out, part of U.S. 33 is completely impassable
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County EMA advises people to stay inside as part of U.S. 33 becomes impassable. The section of 33 between CR 50 N and CR 100 N has been completely blocked by drifting snow. Other roads and highways across the county are drifting badly. This...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County, St. Joseph County in Michigan added to Blizzard Warning list
The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien Cass, and St. Joseph County in Michigan and a Winter Storm Warning for the entire listening area. The warnings begin on Thursday afternoon and last through early Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will crash by late Thursday...
wfft.com
Noble County issues road closure advisory
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
COMPLETE UPDATE AS OF 7:30 A.M. THURSDAY- PLEASE READ THIS LINK FOR LATEST SNOWFALL FORECAST. The forecast information below is still very close, but is getting outdated now. The post link above has the latest update. The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells...
abc57.com
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
wlen.com
wtvbam.com
Hillsdale County sideswipe crash sends driver to the hospital
HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jackson man was injured Thursday morning when his vehicle was sideswiped by another in Hillsdale County. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. on North Bunn Road near Fitzpatrick Road in Hillsdale Township. They say 26-year-old Derek David Williamson of Hillsdale was traveling south on North Bunn Road when he crossed the center line and sideswiped 59-year-old Stephen Neal Short who was heading north. Short was transported by Reading Emergency Unit to the Hillsdale Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. According to the Sheriff’s Office, both drivers wore their seat belts. Williamson was cited for Driving Left of Center.
abc57.com
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
wtvbam.com
Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings in effect throughout southwest Michigan
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – A massive and dangerous winter storm threatens to be the Grinch that stole Christmas this weekend. It’s a Bah Humbug weather forecast as many festive holiday plans will likely have to be either postponed or cancelled altogether. A Winter Storm Warning is in...
wtvbam.com
Branch County Road Commission gets ready for massive Christmas weekend storm
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Road Commission is making final preparations in the hours before a massive winter storm is expected to hit the area and ruin a lot of Christmas holiday weekend plans. Road Commission Manager Jay Miller says they are expecting to be busy over...
95.3 MNC
