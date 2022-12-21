ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
wfft.com

Whitley County issues statement about change in travel advisory status

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Whitley County Commissioners have authorized the change in travel status for the county from Advisory (yellow) to Watch (orange). The order will remain in effect until rescinded by order of the Commissioners. Watch is the second highest level of travel status. Conditions are threatening to...
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Steuben County Emergency Management tips for severe weather

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Steuben County Emergency Management urges residents to monitor local temperature and weather conditions closely. If anyone needs a place to get out of the cold during the holiday weekend severe weather, area businesses, municipalities, and fire departments are willing to help keep residents safe and warm.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Traffic flowing again on U.S. 30 after crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A crash disrupted traffic on U.S. 30 in extreme eastern Whitley County near the Allen County line for several hours Thursday morning. Traffic. INDOT Northeast tweeted that the crash involving a semi and another took place between County Line Road and Butt Road in Allen County. No word on whether anyone was hurt.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Buckhorn and Brim approved for Quincy’s Market 1858

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – There will be a new small business at the Market 1858 in Quincy in 2023 following the approval of an application on Tuesday night by the Quincy Village Council. Buckhorn and Brim, which is owned by Allison Barth, will be offering clothing, jewelry, home decor...
QUINCY, MI
wfft.com

Whitley County Highway Department pulls all trucks off the roads

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Whitley County Highway Department has pulled all trucks off the roads. At 11 a.m. Friday, the the trucks were pulled after five trucks froze up completely. The engines are not able to stay hot enough to keep from being packed with ice. The Department...
wfft.com

Noble County issues road closure advisory

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Hillsdale County sideswipe crash sends driver to the hospital

HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jackson man was injured Thursday morning when his vehicle was sideswiped by another in Hillsdale County. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. on North Bunn Road near Fitzpatrick Road in Hillsdale Township. They say 26-year-old Derek David Williamson of Hillsdale was traveling south on North Bunn Road when he crossed the center line and sideswiped 59-year-old Stephen Neal Short who was heading north. Short was transported by Reading Emergency Unit to the Hillsdale Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. According to the Sheriff’s Office, both drivers wore their seat belts. Williamson was cited for Driving Left of Center.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County

Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
CASS COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy