Missouri State

AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather

By Marina Diaz
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road.

ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri.

"With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it brings a lot of concerns for homeowners and renters alike," AAA spokesman Nick Chabarria said. "The timing of this storm can be particularly concerning for those folks that may be planning to travel for the holiday this weekend."

While you are away from home for the holidays, or during extreme cold, you should prep your house.

  • Let water drip from a faucet. This will help provide relief from the excessive pressure that builds between the faucet and any ice blockage.
  • Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow warmer air to help circulate your plumbing.
  • Leave your heat on, keeping the thermostat at least 55 degrees.
  • Use an insulated sleeve to cover any exposed exterior water pipes, including:
    • Sprinklers
    • Pool-supply lines
    • Interior water pipes (basement, crawl spaces, etc.)

Pipes burst when the water inside of the pipes freezes and expands causing the metal to explode, "it typically occurs on pipes that are near exterior walls," Chabarria said.

When the ice melts, Chabarria said the water begins running again and will continue to run causing flooding if it does occur indoors.

If you are home and your pipes happen to burst Chabarria said to make sure you know where your water shut off is for your house.

"When those pipes thaw, you are going to want to make sure there isn't more water entering your home," he said.

AAA Insurance reports that the average frozen pipes claim in 2022 cost more than $11,000. Prices can differ depending on the level of damage to personal property. The average has increased by nearly $3,500 since 2020, due to the rise in repair costs.

AAA offers more advice to protect your home as well.

  • Remove hoses from exterior faucets.
  • Repair or replace weather stripping around windows doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners, and electrical and gas lines.
  • Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes, and openings on exterior walls.
  • Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.
  • Know where your water shutoff valve is so that you can turn off the water in case of an emergency.
  • Close your wood-burning fireplace flue damper when you're not using it. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights, which may require the flue to be partially open at all times.

The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

MISSOURI STATE
