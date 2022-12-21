ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

List: Cold weather shelters along the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've been waiting all week for what's coming Friday. The strongest cold front we've had in six years will cross through southeast Georgia and northeast Florida Friday and temperatures will crash throughout the day. Cold temperatures are expected to hang around Sunday as well. Here's where...
Wicked weather: Photos from around the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people across the First Coast woke up to icicles and frost Saturday morning after a hard freeze overnight. Additionally, wind chills will continue to make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas this weekend. Here are some photos from viewers of the chilly...
Zookeeper injured during bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A zookeeper was rushed to the hospital from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens after a bear attack Wednesday afternoon, according to staff members. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to First Coast News it responded to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in the afternoon hours. JFRD says a person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.
JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival,...
Close but careful: Experts share experience working with wild animals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Zoo employee is recovering after getting attacked by a bear. The incident happened Wednesday night, shortly after the zoo closed. The black bear was able to escape because zoo officials say its enclosure gate was open. An incident report says that the victim suffered...
Jacksonville mom gets some extra help as daughter fights cancer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Let's get a present for daddy!... Daddy drives a ship in the navy." Tiffany and her husband, Gregory, have five children. He doesn't actually drive a boat, Tiffany says, but he's about to leave on a long deployment on his ship. Lily and her little brother...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
