Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Eve, Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Related
List: Cold weather shelters along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've been waiting all week for what's coming Friday. The strongest cold front we've had in six years will cross through southeast Georgia and northeast Florida Friday and temperatures will crash throughout the day. Cold temperatures are expected to hang around Sunday as well. Here's where...
Cold weather shelter opens Friday in Jacksonville Beach using grant
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — More help for the homeless at beaches along the First Coast is being put into action this weekend. A cold weather shelter opens at St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, and it's using new funding from the Atlantic Beach City Commission. The parish hall...
First Coast News
Where is Santa Claus right now? Tracking Santa on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This stream will end at 2 a.m. Eastern Time on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Santa Claus has started his journey to deliver presents to homes across the globe. As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going on...
Wicked weather: Photos from around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people across the First Coast woke up to icicles and frost Saturday morning after a hard freeze overnight. Additionally, wind chills will continue to make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas this weekend. Here are some photos from viewers of the chilly...
Crowds hit stores for last minute Christmas shopping along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Eve is the last day to get those presents under the tree before Christmas morning and some that means braving the crowds for last minute shopping. Last minute Christmas shopping can be a hassle but for some, waiting until Christmas Eve was the only choice.
First Coast News is tracking Santa on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas Eve is right around the corner which means it's almost time for Santa Claus to take to the skies with his reindeer to deliver presents around the world. As he makes his annual trip, you can actively track where he is and where he's going...
Massive fire developing in the 600 block of 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire is in progress near UF Health in the 600 block of 8th Street in Jacksonville. A commercial building is engulfed in flames and smoke plumes can be seen across the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. Officials...
'Anyone who's hungry or homeless' welcomed to City Rescue Mission Christmas meal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Rescue Mission is hosting a Christmas dinner Tuesday for anyone who needs a meal. The executive director says they're expecting more people this year than last year. The meal starts at 11:30 a.m. at the New Life Inn Campus at 234 W. State Street in...
Jacksonville was covered in snow 33 years ago
Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the City of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only one of three days when the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.
Homeless shelters in Jacksonville bring in more beds as temperatures drop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A freeze watch and warning is in place for many areas here on the first coast through Monday morning and as temperatures drop down, our local shelters are opening up their doors to help those in need. Due to low temperatures, the City Rescue Mission has...
Zookeeper injured during bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A zookeeper was rushed to the hospital from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens after a bear attack Wednesday afternoon, according to staff members. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to First Coast News it responded to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in the afternoon hours. JFRD says a person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.
Parents excited that Adventure Landing will stay open until September 2023
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It's an early Christmas gift to families who enjoy going to Adventure Landing. The Jacksonville Beach amusement park announced that it's staying open for at least 9 more months. The pool-side chairs are stacked up, but not put away for good. It may not be...
First Coast News
JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival,...
First Coast News
Close but careful: Experts share experience working with wild animals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Zoo employee is recovering after getting attacked by a bear. The incident happened Wednesday night, shortly after the zoo closed. The black bear was able to escape because zoo officials say its enclosure gate was open. An incident report says that the victim suffered...
City Rescue Mission will extend overnight services due to cold weather
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to the forecasted low temperatures, City Rescue Mission (CRM) will increase its overnight capacity as well as extend its hours to those in need of shelter. They will remain with us as long as the temperature is below 40 degrees. “We will not turn anyone...
One injured, 7 displaced after house fire on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a house fire on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Seven other people were displaced as a result of the incident. JFRD says the fire occurred in the 5600 block of Tampico Road...
First Coast News
Jacksonville mom gets some extra help as daughter fights cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Let's get a present for daddy!... Daddy drives a ship in the navy." Tiffany and her husband, Gregory, have five children. He doesn't actually drive a boat, Tiffany says, but he's about to leave on a long deployment on his ship. Lily and her little brother...
Husband of woman who took dishwasher job during pandemic to keep them together dies 'peacefully'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Their love inspired us all during the pandemic. Mary Daniel shared that her husband, Steve, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at Community Hospice. Their story touched the First Coast after she took a job as a dishwasher during the pandemic to be with her husband who had Alzheimer's.
Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach to stay open through 2023 season
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach will be open for the 2023 season, according to its website. The announcement comes after uncertainty about the future of the entertainment center and water park after the property came under new ownership from Trevato Development Group last year. The...
Celestial Farms to close: Home to 200 animals, sanctuary succumbs to financial pressures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a long financial struggle, Celestial Farms, a 12-year-old farm animal sanctuary and educational center on Jacksonville's Northside, will close at year's end. The property will be sold and the 200 or so horses, cows, pigs, chickens, ducks, sheep and other animals in residence will be...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0