Ribbon cutting held for Burmese restaurant in Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A ribbon cutting took place Tuesday morning for a new Burmese restaurant in Rensselaer. The owner said he’s been cooking his own Burmese food for 20 years and is looking forward to sharing his food with the Capital Region.

“I’m also happy to get the opportunity to get to cook my Burmese cuisine for the region, and I’m very happy about that,” Shwe owner Min Tun said.

Min Tun said the restaurant has already been open for three months, and he had been trying to open a restaurant for two years. Shwe Burmese Restaurant is located at 909 Broadway, about one-half mile from the Amtrak station.

